The Economic Offences Wing EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Friday made third arrest in the New India Cooperative Bank scam case, the officials said.

The EOW arrested Abhimanyu Maun, former CEO of New India Cooperative Bank, in connection with the case.

Maun, who served as CEO until December 2024, had allegedly received Rs 1 crore from co-accused, Hitesh Mehta, said an official.

All three accused were produced before a Mumbai court, which extended their custody till February 28, said the official.

Hitesh Mehta, the former general manager of New India Cooperative Bank and head of accounts, along with real estate developer Dharmesh Paun, were earlier arrested in the case.

A court had remanded them in police custody until February 21.

The case was registered on the complaint of Devarshi Ghosh, the bank's acting chief executive officer, at Dadar Police Station on Friday. The investigation was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police and Mehta was arrested for the alleged embezzlement of Rs 122 crore from the Prabhadevi and Goregaon branches of New India Cooperative Bank.

The police said that owing to a shortage of funds in the safe, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials held a meeting with bank employees, during which Mehta stated that he was the custodian of the funds and would return the money.

