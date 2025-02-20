Fourteen fire tenders and other equipment have been deployed at the site for the dousing operations, a Fire Brigade official said

The fire has broken out in the slum pocket of Santosh Nagar area.

A major fire broke out in the slum pocket of Santosh Nagar near the gate of the iconic Film City in the Goregaon (East) area of Mumbai on Thursday. No injuries have been reported so far, the Mumbai Fire Brigade informed.

The fire was reported at 7.29 pm. At 7.50 pm, the Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it as a level-2 blaze (major).

Fourteen fire tenders and other equipment have been deployed at the site for the dousing operations, a Fire Brigade official said.

"There is no report of anyone getting injured. The fire fighting operation is underway. All the agencies concerned as well as the 108 ambulance service are at the site. Further details are awaited," he added.

So far, the blaze has been confined to the huts in the area, the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.