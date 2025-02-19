Breaking News
Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Updated on: 20 February,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy




Thursday
Rum-ble in Chembur


Kick off your weekend with a spirited celebration infused with the intense flavours of rum and spices — from a rum inception chicken to arborio arancini rumbola to the Jamaican smoke bomb’e — at this ongoing food festival.
Till February 20; 11 am
AT Le Café, Jewel of Chembur, near Natraj Cinema, Chembur.
Call 67099988


Friday
Let’s talk pictures


Join architect Rahul Mehrotra and artist-photographer Dayanita Singh (above) as they bring the curtains down on the latter’s ongoing show, Dayanita Singh: Photo Lies, with a conversation on architecture, spaces and photography.  
Time 6 pm
At Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation Gallery, Fort. 

Indie melodies

Aadesh Vinod of Derek & The Cats. PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

Step to the rhythms of independent artistes — Derek & The Cats and Prithviraj Jadhav and the Dangerman — as they put on an eclectic show.  
Time 7 pm (Derek and the Cats); February 22; 6.30 pm (Prithviraj Jadhav and the Dangermen)
At NCPA, Nariman Point
LOG ON To ncpamumbai.com 
COST Rs 450 onwards

Saturday
Embrace the green

Rejuvenate yourself with a digital detox with the Japanese art of shinrin yoku or forest bathing. Experience the feeling of the earth between your toes and journal your way to peace.
TIME 7 am to 8.30 am
At Cooperage Bandstand garden, Fort. 
Log on to @sakura.wabisabi on Instagram
Call 9326695716
COST Rs 200 

Live on canvas

If you are looking for some artistic inspiration this weekend, head over to Byculla for a viewing of Patrick Cazals’ Une Rhapsodie Indienne, that delves into the complex and colourful life and times of Indian artist Amrita Sher-gil (below).  
Time 5.30 pm 
At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Zoo, Byculla East. 
ENTRY Museum ticket prices apply

Sunday
Take to the skies

If you ever dreamed of building your own airplane, this workshop by a trained pilot will open up the secret to the art of building a model airplane. 
Time 3 pm to 5.30 am 
At Sante Spa Cuisine, Royal Opera House, Charni Road, Girgaon. 
LOG ON TO troveexperiences.com
Cost Rs 2,800 (per person, materials included)

Girgaon wanderings

From legends of Hindustani classical music at Laxmi Baug to Western operas at Charni Road, explore Girgaon’s musical history with Riddhi Joshi, assistant professor of history at KJ Somaiya College. 
Time 9.30 am to 11.30 am
At Girgaon (details revealed on registration)
Call 9820836376
Cost Rs 500 (members); Rs 750 (non-members)

