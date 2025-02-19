If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representation pic

Listen to this article Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday x 00:00

Thursday

Rum-ble in Chembur

ADVERTISEMENT

Kick off your weekend with a spirited celebration infused with the intense flavours of rum and spices — from a rum inception chicken to arborio arancini rumbola to the Jamaican smoke bomb’e — at this ongoing food festival.

Till February 20; 11 am

AT Le Café, Jewel of Chembur, near Natraj Cinema, Chembur.

Call 67099988

Friday

Let’s talk pictures

Join architect Rahul Mehrotra and artist-photographer Dayanita Singh (above) as they bring the curtains down on the latter’s ongoing show, Dayanita Singh: Photo Lies, with a conversation on architecture, spaces and photography.

Time 6 pm

At Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation Gallery, Fort.

Indie melodies



Aadesh Vinod of Derek & The Cats. PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

Step to the rhythms of independent artistes — Derek & The Cats and Prithviraj Jadhav and the Dangerman — as they put on an eclectic show.

Time 7 pm (Derek and the Cats); February 22; 6.30 pm (Prithviraj Jadhav and the Dangermen)

At NCPA, Nariman Point.

LOG ON To ncpamumbai.com

COST Rs 450 onwards

Saturday

Embrace the green

Rejuvenate yourself with a digital detox with the Japanese art of shinrin yoku or forest bathing. Experience the feeling of the earth between your toes and journal your way to peace.

TIME 7 am to 8.30 am

At Cooperage Bandstand garden, Fort.

Log on to @sakura.wabisabi on Instagram

Call 9326695716

COST Rs 200

Live on canvas

If you are looking for some artistic inspiration this weekend, head over to Byculla for a viewing of Patrick Cazals’ Une Rhapsodie Indienne, that delves into the complex and colourful life and times of Indian artist Amrita Sher-gil (below).

Time 5.30 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Zoo, Byculla East.

ENTRY Museum ticket prices apply

Sunday

Take to the skies

If you ever dreamed of building your own airplane, this workshop by a trained pilot will open up the secret to the art of building a model airplane.

Time 3 pm to 5.30 am

At Sante Spa Cuisine, Royal Opera House, Charni Road, Girgaon.

LOG ON TO troveexperiences.com

Cost Rs 2,800 (per person, materials included)

Girgaon wanderings

From legends of Hindustani classical music at Laxmi Baug to Western operas at Charni Road, explore Girgaon’s musical history with Riddhi Joshi, assistant professor of history at KJ Somaiya College.

Time 9.30 am to 11.30 am

At Girgaon (details revealed on registration)

Call 9820836376

Cost Rs 500 (members); Rs 750 (non-members)