Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Three gigs to catch this week in Mumbai

Three gigs to catch this week in Mumbai

Updated on: 17 February,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Alongside a musical performance by Ishaan Nigam, catch spoken word sets featuring artistes like Aanchal Anita Dhara (below), Radhika Jain and others

Three gigs to catch this week in Mumbai

Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article
Three gigs to catch this week in Mumbai
x
00:00

Delhi rock in town


Witness Delhi-based band Nowhere Station enthral audiences in the city with tracks from their upcoming album, Red Earth Reverie.
ON February 19; 9 pm 
AT Bonobo, Keni lworth Plaza, Linking Road, Bandra West. 
FREE


Jazz it up


A moment from a previous jazz performance A moment from a previous jazz performance 

Unwind and soak in the fine melodies of jazz by city-based band, The Shrae Collective featuring Shrea Suresh, Anurag Naidu, Arnav Verma, Judah Lobo at this week’s Colaba Jazzin.
ON February 19; 8 pm onwards 
AT Neuma, Garden Chalet, Mandlik Road, Apollo Bundar, Colaba. 
CALL 9819318476 (for reservations)

Stories for the soul

Stories for the soul

Poetry, storytelling and music come together with Khvab. Alongside a musical performance by Ishaan Nigam, catch spoken word sets featuring artistes like Aanchal Anita Dhara (below), Radhika Jain and others.
ON February 19; 9 pm 
AT Bonobo, 2nd floor, Kenilworth Plaza, Linking Road, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO insider.in 
ENTRY Rs 250

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Music mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK