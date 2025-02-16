Three gigs to catch this week in Mumbai

Alongside a musical performance by Ishaan Nigam, catch spoken word sets featuring artistes like Aanchal Anita Dhara (below), Radhika Jain and others
Delhi rock in town
Witness Delhi-based band Nowhere Station enthral audiences in the city with tracks from their upcoming album, Red Earth Reverie.
ON February 19; 9 pm
AT Bonobo, Keni lworth Plaza, Linking Road, Bandra West.
FREE
Jazz it up
A moment from a previous jazz performance
Unwind and soak in the fine melodies of jazz by city-based band, The Shrae Collective featuring Shrea Suresh, Anurag Naidu, Arnav Verma, Judah Lobo at this week’s Colaba Jazzin.
ON February 19; 8 pm onwards
AT Neuma, Garden Chalet, Mandlik Road, Apollo Bundar, Colaba.
CALL 9819318476 (for reservations)
Stories for the soul
Poetry, storytelling and music come together with Khvab. Alongside a musical performance by Ishaan Nigam, catch spoken word sets featuring artistes like Aanchal Anita Dhara (below), Radhika Jain and others.
ON February 19; 9 pm
AT Bonobo, 2nd floor, Kenilworth Plaza, Linking Road, Bandra West.
LOG ON TO insider.in
ENTRY Rs 250