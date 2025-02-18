Witness the talent of a new generation of percussionists at Mumbai Drum Day

With the presence of iconic percussionist Trilok Gurtu, the 7th edition of Mumbai Drum Day brings to stage a new generation of drummers

Sangeet Haldipur on the keys. Pic courtesy/Instagram

We know rhythm, even before we know our own voice,” says Gino Banks, as he picks up this writer’s call in the middle of a shoot. The drummer is in the middle of preparations for his annual celebration of Mumbai Drum Day this Friday. “The idea began as a means to celebrate the art of percussion, and drummers,” he chuckles. For the last six years, the annual celebration has witnessed Banks bring together percussionists of varied ranges from the late Ustad Zakir Hussain and Taufiq Qureshi to Sivamani and Ranjit Barot to perform in the city. This year, Banks will join Trilok Gurtu and Sangeet Haldipur as they lead a new generation of percussionists.

Trilok Gurtu at the 2024 No Borders Festival

For the veteran Gurtu, the performance relies on the audience. “It is the audience, and their response, that transforms such an experience,” he explains. Coming off the back of his travels to Europe, the 73-year-old admits that he is not too familiar with what is ‘hip’ in music today. “That is precisely what excites me about this performance — an opportunity to visit my hometown, listen to and perform alongside new talent, and perhaps, even learn from them,” he says.



Gino Banks during a previous performance

The presence of Gurtu also shapes the global theme of the drum day performances. Banks points out, “There are very few percussion festivals that take place in the country, let alone the city. Zakir Bhai would host one on his late father’s [Ustad Allarakha Khan] barsi, but it understandably leaned towards Hindustani classical rhythms. We are looking towards a more diverse sound.”

The theme — India Unlimited — is reflective of this ambition. “I wanted to get drummers from around the country, and we have a diverse unit. Whether that is Jivraj Singh from Kolkata, Suyash Gabriel from Delhi, Joshua Vaz from Mumbai, Manjunath Sattyasheel from Chennai, they are young talents who are unfamiliar to a Mumbai audience,” Banks notes.



Jivraj Singh and Suyash Gabriel

This writer admits to being familiar with some of them. Singh, for instance, is part of Parekh & Singh, while Gabriel has performed with a range of bands from Kraken to Komorebi. Banks notes, “The focus is drums-heavy this year. I wanted to focus on the skill itself, but then, we have a master percussionist in Trilok Gurtu leading the way. So, he can bring in his inimitable skill to everything from the djembe and tabla to hybrid drums.”



A moment from an earlier edition of the festival

Gurtu says, “We [India] do not have a drum culture a la Brazil or Latin America. Over the years, what I have learned is to bring nature into play. My music brings in sounds from birds, the trees, the wind and everything around it to influence my rhythms.” From his collaboration with saxophonist Jan Garbarek to musical projects with Robert Miles in Europe, Gurtu has been busy at work. There is a new album already underway. “My next project is with a string quartet from Europe. Titled Mirror, it should come out in March or April. I am working towards a special focus on folk music, and my own global influences. Perhaps, this will be one for posterity,” he reveals, adding that he might disclose more during his concert in Bengaluru next month.

If it feels too rhythm-heavy, pianist Sangeet Haldipur disagrees. “In the end, music is a language. It is all about having a conversation. We have been rehearsing, and sometimes it is a lot more fun to rehearse than it is to perform,” he admits. “Music is about sharing. I would love to travel, just play music and explore new sounds. I hope I can do a tour in India in the coming months, it would be exciting,” Gurtu concurs.

ON February 21; 6.30 pm

AT St Andrew’s Auditorium,

St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 500 onwards