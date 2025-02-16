Mumbai: This rehearsed reading of a play explores the theme of body image issues

A rehearsed reading of a 2004 American play seeks to spark conversations on body image issues and question social perspectives

Neil Bhoopalam (in black) and Amba Suhasini in a moment from a previous play reading. Pics Courtesy/Bhasha Centre

One might say that since the advent of social media, more and more people are politically conscious of their speech. With cancel culture thriving online, people often miss the fact that such prejudices proliferate further in much subtler contexts at social gatherings. Theatremaker Anoushka Zaveri seeks to bring one such issue of the self and body image the fore as part of Hear, Here — a series of rehearsed readings by Bhasha Centre. The reading of Fat Pig, a play by American playwright and director Neil LaBute, will delve into the subject of being overweight and its social stigma on individuals. First premiered off-Broadway in 2004, the play was more recently adpated into a opera production in 2022 by composer Matt Boehler. “For me, the play is important on a very personal level. When we look at the core of all the discrimination in society, it all boils down to one thing — you cannot accept someone who is different. It is such an illogical, silly perception in and of itself,” Zaveri says.

Anoushka Zaveri and Neil LaBute. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

The play, featuring four characters, revolves around the romance between Tom, a professional businessman and Helen, a confident, plus-sized librarian. Carter, Tom’s best friend at work and Jeannie, Tom’s office love interest, add to the tension in the story. Performed by actors Abhishek Saha, Hitesh Bhograj, Mansi Multani and Shivani Vakil, the rehearsed reading is an attempt to highlight the issue on a basic, conversational level while also promoting the habit of reading plays in a shared capacity. “We want the audience’s full attention on the text throughout the reading. The idea is to not crowd people’s senses with stimuli but let them absorb the play in their mind’s eye,” Zaveri explains. The performance will extend beyond the usual experience of a rehearsed reading by bringing in more immersive elements. The stage space, music as well as the use of necessary props will add to the experience.

A still from a rehearsed reading of the play Mahanirvan

Through the reading, Zaveri intends to highlight the mindset that perpetuates body shaming and unhealthy image standards for women. “In our culture, women’s bodies are subjected to too much scrutiny. On one hand there is a ‘hush-hush’ conversation about women’s menstrual health, while on the other hand we experience widespread sensualisation of the female body leading to unhealthy beauty standards. The impact of these social constructs runs much deeper than people think,” she adds. The reading is meant to evoke an objective outlook towards the issue. “Normally, we are too concentrated in ourselves, our bodies. The reading will invite the audience to step outside of their bodies and experience the play from a place of empathy and learning,” she says before signing off.

ON Today; 7 pm

AT Harkat Studios, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

FREE