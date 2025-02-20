Breaking News
Maharashtra: CM monitoring Shivaji statue installation at Rajkot fort
Mumbai: BMC issues eviction notice to six Growel Mall occupants over lack of proper occupation certificate
Mumbai: Appeal sent to state govt to exempt Irani bakeries from firewood ban after BMC issues notice
Maharashtra Forest department’s conflict resolution strategy: Fruit trees in buffer zone
GBS outbreak: Pune reports two more suspected nerve disorder deaths
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 33 year old Bhandup resident dies in hit and run police hunt for tempo driver

Mumbai: 33-year-old Bhandup resident dies in hit-and-run; police hunt for tempo driver

Updated on: 20 February,2025 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The Bhandup Police have launched a manhunt to locate the tempo driver who left the vehicle unattended

Mumbai: 33-year-old Bhandup resident dies in hit-and-run; police hunt for tempo driver

Sajid Azmi. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 33-year-old Bhandup resident dies in hit-and-run; police hunt for tempo driver
x
00:00

A 33-year-old Bhandup resident, Sajid Azmi, died in a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday near the Mangatram Petrol Pump area on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. Azmi was riding triple seat on a scooty with his close friends, Shahrukh Chaudhary and Zaid Shaikh, both residents of Pathan Colony in Bhandup, when they were struck by a tempo.


According to Chaudhary, the complainant in the case, the trio often met after dinner for a walk or a short ride. On Tuesday, Chaudhary spotted his friends near the petrol pump, and they went for ice cream before heading home.


Around 12:45 am on Wednesday, as they reached the petrol pump area, Chaudhary, who was riding the scooty, noticed a white tempo approaching. Realizing there was no one in the driver’s seat, he panicked and jumped off to the left, while Shaikh, the pillion rider, leapt to the right.


Meanwhile, Azmi stumbled and fell near the scooty as his leg got stuck near the trunk of the vehicle. The tempo, which rolled towards the scooty, ran over Azmi’s neck, crushing him. His friends immediately rushed him to Bhandup CritiCare Hospital in Kokan Nagar, where Dr. Pramod Thorawade declared him dead at 1:05 am.

The Bhandup Police have launched a manhunt to locate the tempo driver who left the vehicle unattended.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bhandup Accident mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK