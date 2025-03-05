The FIR was filed after one of the victims lodged a complaint at the Ajni police station in Nagpur, an official said

The Nagpur Police in Maharashtra has booked two people for allegedly promising health department jobs and duping people of Rs 8 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

The police said that it has filed an FIR against two men for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 8 lakh by promising them jobs in the Maharashtra government's health department, the officials said, reported the PTI.

The FIR was filed after one of the victims lodged a complaint at the Ajni police station in Nagpur, the officials added.

The suspects were identified by police as Sanjay Akotkar (55), a resident of Ajni Quarter in Nagpur, and Nilesh Nanotkar (52), who hails from Warud in Amravati district of Maharashtra, according to the PTI.

The complaint against them was filed by a 53-year-old Nagpur resident who alleged that he was duped by the suspects.

According to the police, the complainant works in the private sector and was introduced to Akotkar by a person named Shravan Raut in December 2012. Akotkar claimed he was a top ranking medical officer and could get the complainant's wife a clerk's job in the state health department, as per the PTI.

Akotkar demanded Rs 7 lakh for getting the job done and asked for educational documents of the aspirant along with an advance of Rs 50,000. The complainant paid the advance and later gave Rs 3 lakh more in cash, the police said, the news agency reported.

In March 2015, the complainant's wife appeared for an "exam" and later received a bogus appointment letter via WhatsApp, said the police.

Apart from the Nagpur resident, the police has learnt that two more persons were allegedly cheated by the accused persons on false promise of getting them jobs in the state health department and the total amount taken from the trio was Rs 7.95 lakh, the police said, the PTI reported.

The victims realised that the suspects had duped them on pretext of government jobs following which a police complaint was filed in the matter, the officials said.

The police said that the matter was further being investigated.

