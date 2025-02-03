Breaking News
Maharashtra: Teacher arrested for secretly filming women in washroom in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Teacher arrested for secretly filming women in washroom in Nagpur

Updated on: 03 February,2025 02:27 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

One of the women caught the accused secretly filming women from the window of the toilet and raised an alarm, and people at the scene apprehended him

A teacher of a school in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was arrested for allegedly secretly filming women using a toilet, police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.


The accused, identified as Mangesh Khapre (38), a resident of Itwari, was arrested in connection with the incident that took place at a cultural centre at Sitaburdi on January 31, an official said.


One of the women caught Khapre secretly filming women from the window of the toilet and raised an alarm, and people at the scene apprehended him, the police official said.


Police found 20 objectionable videos on the accused's mobile phone, the official said.

He said Khapre had been involved in a similar incident at an event last year, PTI stated. 

Nagpur woman dies by suicide after narrating harassment by husband on video call to parents

In another case from Nagpur, a 24-year-old woman in allegedly died by suicide after making a emotional video call to her parents about the harassment and abuse by her husband, police said.

According to news agency PTI, the police said that following her death on January 24, they have registered a case against her 32-year-old husband on charges of abetment to suicide.

The woman, a resident of Old Bagadganj area in Nagpur, got married on June 7 last year.

Soon after the marriage, her husband allegedly began abusing and torturing her. He also restricted her communication with her parents, an officer from Lakadganj Police Station said.

According to PTI, around 10:45 am on January 24, the woman called her 52-year-old mother, who lives at Jai Durga Nagar in Pardi area, and shared with her details of harassment and torture by husband.

Her mother tried to console her during the conversation, the officer said.

Later, around 11 pm the same day, the woman allegedly died by suicide from a ceiling fan at her home, the officer added.

Apart from the abetment to suicide charges, her husband has also been booked under Section 85 (whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer stated.

A probe into the case is on, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

