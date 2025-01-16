The allegations came to light when one of his ex-students approached the police. The accused was arrested in November and is currently lodged in judicial custody

The Nagpur Police on Thursday said that the number of victims is expected to rise after a 47-year-old psychologist-cum-career counsellor was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting at least 50 minor girls and women, reported news agency ANI.

The man allegedly used to trap girls under the pretence of providing counselling, as per ANI.

The allegations came to light when one of his ex-students approached the police. As per allegations, the accused used to abuse victims during camps and trips he organised, and took explicit photos for potential blackmail.

Three cases have been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, claiming that the man's wife was also involved in the series of alleged misdeeds, reported ANI.

The accused was arrested in November and is currently lodged in judicial custody.

"His wife was also involved with him and sections will be imposed on her depending on the extent of her involvement...In the beginning, only one case was registered. Later, two more cases were registered, number of victims is expected to increase," said the Nagpur Police Commissioner.

The police commissioner also expressed the possibility that many victims have yet to speak up. A committee has been formed to investigate further and ensure that juvenile victims can provide statements as per law, stated ANI. Evidence was found at a residence where the counsellor had sheltered some children.

While sharing more updates in the case, the commissioner stated, "I have personally formed a committee...to explore other aspects and so that juveniles give their statements before CwC as per law."

Singal further informed that the panel comprises a senior IPS officer, an API from the Cyber Crime Unit of Nagpur Police, and members of the child welfare board and other bodies.

"It took a lot of persuasion to encourage the minor girls to step forward," he added. Providing details about the career counsellor, the official said that he had been working in and around Nagpur for "many" years, ANI stated.

The accused man "used to shelter some children in a residence from where we found some evidence", said Commissioner Singal. Based on the evidence found, the Nagpur police will take the investigation forward, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)