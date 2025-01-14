Breaking News
Maharashtra: Class 12 student dies by suicide at hostel in Nagpur

Updated on: 14 January,2025 03:48 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

According to police, the boy was stressed about the Class 12 board examination and had told his mother he would not sit for it

Maharashtra: Class 12 student dies by suicide at hostel in Nagpur

Representational pic

Maharashtra: Class 12 student dies by suicide at hostel in Nagpur
A 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at his hostel in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.


The incident occurred in the Wanadongri area under the MIDC Police Station around 11 am, an officer stated, adding that the security guard of the hostel found the Class 12 student lying in a pool of blood. The teen was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, news agency PTI reported.


The police said that the boy was a native of Chandrapur district. His father is a businessman based in South Africa, the officer informed.


According to police, the boy was stressed about the Class 12 board examination and had told his mother he would not sit for it, PTI reported.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the officer said.

Jeweller, son die by suicide in Nashik

A 49-year-old jeweller and his son allegedly died by suicide in the Nashik city of Maharashtra on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

While the exact reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the duo took the extreme step because of indebtedness, the police informed.

A note written by the jeweller was found in his house and it was being examined, the police said without giving further details.

The jeweller and his 28-year-old son lived near Panchavati and ran the jewellery shop at Saraf Bazar in the city, according to the police.

While the jeweller was found dead at home, his son was taken to a private hospital by his brother where doctors declared him dead, an officer from Panchavati Police Station said.

As per preliminary reports, the jeweller died by suicide early on Monday, the officer informed.

The police were examining the mobile phones and social media accounts of the victims, the police stated.

The duo took the step when the jeweller's wife was on a visit to Karnataka. 

30-year-old Nagpur man arrested for 'abetting' girlfriend's suicide

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly abetting the suicide of his girlfriend, police said.

The action was taken after the woman's father lodged a complaint against her boyfriend at New Kamptee Police Station, PTI reported.

The accused and his girlfriend had studied at the same college, and the woman had informed her family about their relationship, said a police officer.

On December 29, the accused allegedly told her on phone that his family opposed their relationship and hence he could not marry her.

The couple had a heated argument and there were a total of 43 calls between them that day, the police said.

Around 5 pm, the 28-year-old woman went to her room. When her brother returned home around 5.30 pm and called her, there was no response. He looked through the window and saw her dead.

It was suspected that the woman took the extreme step because the accused refused to marry her, the officer said, adding that a case was registered against him under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further probe was on, he added. 

(With PTI inputs)

maharashtra nagpur nashik India news national news

