According to the police, the transactions were carried out via internet banking using a newly acquired SIM card registered under arrested accused Salman Vora’s name, on the instructions of the Shubham Lonkar, who is on the run

Wagh, who is the 26th accused in the Baba Siddique Murder Case, is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

A crime branch team from Mumbai has apprehended a 26-year-old Akola man in connection with the Baba Siddiqui Murder Case.

The accused, Sumit Dinkar Wagh, was arrested by the crime branch team from Nagpur on Friday.

Wagh is accused of facilitating money transfers to the Nareshkumar — who is the brother of arrested accused Gurnail Singh — Rupesh Mohol, and Harishkumar, through a Karnataka Bank account in Anand, Gujarat.

The transactions were carried out via internet banking using a newly acquired SIM card registered under arrested accused Salman Vora’s name, on the instructions of the Shubham Lonkar, who is on the run. Wagh and Lonkar hail from the same tehsil and have studied together in Akot City of Akola.

