Breaking News
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy kills man after fight over local’s ‘4th seat’ at Ghatkopar station
Shah Rukh Khan threat case: Cops take custody of Raipur man citing Salman Khan-Baba Siddique-SRK link
Mumbai: Two persons nabbed for chasing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan on voting day
Mumbai: Nine railways stations will get swanky upgrade, check if YOUR station is on the list
Mumbai: Chunabhatti railway crossing to go, traffic jams, too!
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Baba Siddique Murder 26 year old arrested in Nagpur for facilitating money transfers to other accused in case

Baba Siddique Murder: 26-year-old arrested in Nagpur for facilitating money transfers to other accused in case

Updated on: 22 November,2024 06:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to the police, the transactions were carried out via internet banking using a newly acquired SIM card registered under arrested accused Salman Vora’s name, on the instructions of the Shubham Lonkar, who is on the run

Baba Siddique Murder: 26-year-old arrested in Nagpur for facilitating money transfers to other accused in case

Wagh, who is the 26th accused in the Baba Siddique Murder Case, is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

Listen to this article
Baba Siddique Murder: 26-year-old arrested in Nagpur for facilitating money transfers to other accused in case
x
00:00

A crime branch team from Mumbai has apprehended a 26-year-old Akola man in connection with the Baba Siddiqui Murder Case.


The accused, Sumit Dinkar Wagh, was arrested by the crime branch team from Nagpur on Friday. 


Wagh is accused of facilitating money transfers to the Nareshkumar — who is the brother of arrested accused Gurnail Singh — Rupesh Mohol, and Harishkumar, through a Karnataka Bank account in Anand, Gujarat.


The transactions were carried out via internet banking using a newly acquired SIM card registered under arrested accused Salman Vora’s name, on the instructions of the Shubham Lonkar, who is on the run. Wagh and Lonkar hail from the same tehsil and have studied together in Akot City of Akola.

Wagh, who is the 26th accused in the Baba Siddique Murder Case, is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

baba siddique mumbai mumbai news akola nagpur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK