Forest department officials still looking for other big cat that was injured

In a challenging operation, a tiger that was injured in a territorial fight at Brahmapuri near Chandrapur district of Maharashtra was successfully tranquilised. The injured tiger had attacked one person recently.

On January 4, a territorial fight took place between two male tigers in Mindala area that comes under the Brahamapuri forest division. In the fight, the T-100 tiger was found to have sustained severe injuries on its front left leg, while another unidentified tiger was found to be bleeding from its neck, back and legs. Subsequently, the forest department undertook the operation to capture both tigers for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, on January 10, T-100 unexpectedly attacked Gurudev Purushottam Saraye, a resident of Pardi Village in the area. It is said that the tiger might have attacked the person as it was unable to hunt due to the wound on its front left leg.

“On Sunday, Dr Ravikant Khobragade, veterinary officer, TATR, Chandrapur, along with his team darted T-100 at 7.31 am and the tiger was anesthetised and caged at approximately 8.15 am,” said a forest department official.

The operation was undertaken under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forest Rakesh Sepat, by Range Forest Officer (Nagbhid) Arup Kannamwar and other field forest staff, Dr Khobragade, Police Constable Ajay Marathe (shooter) and his team, and biologist Rakesh Ahuja.

Tiger T-100 is approximately 10 years old and will be shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre, Chandrapur, for further medical treatment. Forest department officials are yet to capture the other tiger that was injured in the territorial fight.