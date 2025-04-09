Following the death of a pregnant woman allegedly denied admission over deposit issues, Pune police have prohibited gatherings near Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The protest had disrupted services and sparked a wider debate over ethical practices in charitable healthcare

Authorities in Pune have issued a ban on public gatherings near Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital following a disruptive protest linked to the death of a pregnant woman, which sparked outrage among political groups and the wider community, according to PTI.

The woman, identified as Tanisha Bhise, was the wife of Amit Gorkhe’s personal secretary. Gorkhe being a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per PTI reports, Bhise was allegedly denied admission to the hospital, a charitable institution, in late March due to the family’s inability to provide a Rs 10 lakh deposit upfront. Following the alleged refusal, she was shifted to another medical facility where she gave birth to twin daughters but tragically passed away shortly after.

Her death triggered a strong public reaction. On 4 April, supporters and members of major political parties held a protest outside the hospital, demanding strict action against the doctors and staff whom they held accountable. The demonstration, however, caused considerable disruption, traffic in the area was severely affected, ambulances were reportedly delayed, and patients attempting to enter the facility were obstructed, PTI stated.

In response to the unrest, Pune’s Joint Commissioner of Police, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to enforce a 100-metre restriction zone around the hospital premises. According to the prohibitory order, gatherings of any kind have been disallowed, though the restriction does not apply to patients, their family members, or emergency vehicles such as ambulances.

Meanwhile, PTI reports that a consulting gynaecologist affiliated with the hospital has resigned amidst mounting public pressure. The doctor cited increasing hostility, online abuse, and threatening phone calls as the reasons behind their decision to step down.

Furthermore, a state-appointed committee has recommended strict disciplinary action against Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) after finding it guilty of negligence. The inquiry, conducted by a five-member committee constituted by the Directorate of Health Services, Maharashtra, has brought to light serious lapses in the hospital’s response to a critical emergency case.

After a thorough review, the panel concluded that the hospital “failed to fulfil its legal and ethical responsibility of providing emergency medical care, especially in a high-risk maternal case”.

(With inputs from PTI)