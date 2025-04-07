Breaking News
Updated on: 07 April,2025 10:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Speaking at an event, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said emphasis will be placed on prevention of the disease by creating awareness. A health department official said ASHA workers will be roped in to create awareness about cervical cancer. Besides, communication material on cervical cancer will also be distributed

Representational pic

The Maharashtra Public Health Department on Monday launched a programme to create awareness among girls aged 9-14 years about cervical cancer.


Speaking at an event, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said emphasis will be placed on prevention of the disease by creating awareness.


A health department official said ASHA workers will be roped in to create awareness about cervical cancer. Besides, communication material on cervical cancer will also be distributed.


Abitkar said if people take advantage of the public health department, it will save 70 per cent of their cost.

He said diagnostic procedures like sonography, MRI, ECG and dialysis services in district hospitals are for free.

It is necessary that awareness is created about this as well, Abitakar said.

cervical cancer mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news health

