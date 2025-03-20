State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar tells mid-day that a dedicated Special Cell and flying squads will be deployed in next four months to monitor and curb malpractice and arbitrary pricing. The issue was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde, who highlighted how private laboratories were overcharging patients

The government also plans to introduce a helpline for citizens to report overcharging by diagnostic centres and labs. Representation pic

Citizens will no longer have to pay arbitrary charges for tests at diagnostic centres and laboratories. Within the next three months, a new pricing regulation will be implemented, backed by strict enforcement, including a special monitoring cell and flying squads to curb malpractices. On Wednesday, in the state Legislative Council, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar stated that a draft proposal to regulate private testing lab charges had been sent to the law and judiciary department, which recommended some changes.

"The revised proposal with suggested changes is in the process of being sent again to the law and judiciary department. We expect the new regulations to be tabled for approval in the next [monsoon] legislative session," he said. The monsoon session usually commences in July.

Prakash Abitkar, public health minister

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde, who highlighted how private laboratories were overcharging patients, particularly for tests related to dengue, swine flu, and other diseases. “Will the government take steps to regulate prices charged by diagnostic centres?” he questioned.

Speaking exclusively to mid-day, Abitkar elaborated on the government’s strategy to put an end to the practice. Acknowledging that merely drafting rules is insufficient, he emphasised the need for strict enforcement. "A dedicated special cell and flying squad will be deployed to monitor and curb malpractice," he said.

The government also plans to introduce a helpline for citizens to report overcharging by diagnostic centres and labs. “It will be mandatory for diagnostic centres and laboratories to prominently display test charges, ensuring transparency for citizens,” Abitkar told mid-day.

Health minister assured that the upcoming policy will address the loopholes. Representation pic

Sunil Shinde pointed out that despite past government resolutions (GRs) setting price caps—such as in 2016 for dengue tests and later for swine flu and COVID-19—private labs continue to overcharge. The health minister assured that the upcoming policy will address such loopholes by regulating test prices and monitoring service quality. During the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous complaints surfaced about labs charging excessive fees. In response, the government had imposed price caps and warned of stern action against violators. However, even now, some private laboratories reportedly continue to charge exorbitant rates for essential tests.

“The new policy has been drafted with these concerns at its core,” Abitkar concluded.