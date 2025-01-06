Maharashtra: 3 tigers, leopard die of avian flu at rescue centre in Nagpur; zoos on alert

The tigers were brought to the rescue centre in the second week of December, while the leopard had been housed there since May

Representational Pic

Three tigers and a leopard died of avian influenza at an animal rescue centre in Maharashtra's Nagpur, prompting the authorities to put zoos on alert, an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The Central government has issued an advisory, directing zoos to take precautionary measures following the deaths that occurred at the end of last month, the official said.

Shatanik Bhagwat, divisional manager of the Gorewada project, said the animals had been relocated to Gorewada Rescue Centre from Chandrapur following incidents of man-animal conflict, stated PTI.

Bhagwat stated that the big cats died at the centre at the end of December.

The tigers were brought to the rescue centre in the second week of December, while the leopard had been housed there since May, he said.

The animals showed different symptoms but limped and suffered from fever in the third week of December, he said, adding that their samples were sent to Bhopal for testing, and the test reports that arrived on January 2 confirmed they were positive for the H5N1 virus, as per PTI.

According to the Central and state government guidelines, the disinfection process is underway, he said.

