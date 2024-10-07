Breaking News
NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader stabbed to death in Mumbai's Byculla, three held
Chowk in SoBo named after Colaba Councillor late Vinod Shekhar
Mith Chowki flyover: Where is our pedestrian crossing, ask Malad residents
Mumbai: 1.4K Indian ‘slaves’ rescued from scamsters this year
Aarey-BKC Mumbai Metro 3 begins today, mobile network only at ticket counters yet
SpiceJet clears 10 months of employee PF dues
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt to form panel to look into rehabilitation of encroachers in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Maharashtra govt to form panel to look into rehabilitation of encroachers in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Updated on: 07 October,2024 09:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to a government notification issued by the Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department, a committee comprising the members of the legislative assembly and council has been formed to suggest measures to address the challenges arising while resettling the encroachers

Maharashtra govt to form panel to look into rehabilitation of encroachers in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

File pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra govt to form panel to look into rehabilitation of encroachers in Sanjay Gandhi National Park
x
00:00

The Maharashtra Government has decided the formation of a committee to prepare a plan for the rehabilitation of encroachers in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) within a stipulated timeframe in a bid to solve the issue of encroachments at the green cover.


According to a government notification issued by the Revenue and Forest Department, a committee comprising the members of the legislative assembly and council has been formed to suggest measures to address the challenges arising while resettling and rehabilitating the encroachers.


A forest department official told mid-day that an organisation has filed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No 48/2023 in the Bombay High Court regarding the issue of rehabilitation of encroachers in SGNP. During the hearing on September 23, the court instructed the authorities concerned to formulate and implement a time-bound plan for addressing the rehabilitation of encroachers and the removal of illegal structures from SGNP.


Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development), Urban Development Department, is the Chairperson of the committee and the other members include the Principal Secretary of the Revenue and Forest Department, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Officer of Mumbai Board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) as well as the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) CEO.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sanjay gandhi national park bombay high court mumbai maharashtra mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK