Breaking News
Virar cash-for-votes case: Money, incriminating documents recovered from hotel
EC should conduct an impartial investigation: Vinod Tawde
Baba Siddique murder case: Court extends main shooter's custody till Nov 23
Mumbai voter count crosses 1-crore mark
Maharashtra polls: MMRC extends service hours for election day
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Wildlife conservationist Dr Jane Goodall praises Mumbais human leopard co existence watch video

Wildlife conservationist Dr Jane Goodall praises Mumbai’s human-leopard co-existence; watch video

Updated on: 20 November,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Anthropologist Jane Goodall, 90, a pioneer of chimp behaviour in the wild, sees Mumbai’s human-leopard co-existence as key lesson in harmony

Wildlife conservationist Dr Jane Goodall praises Mumbai’s human-leopard co-existence; watch video

Wildlife conservationist Dr Jane Goodall at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivli. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article
Wildlife conservationist Dr Jane Goodall praises Mumbai’s human-leopard co-existence; watch video
x
00:00

Legendary wildlife conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, renowned for her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees, praised Mumbai’s human-leopard coexistence model during a visit to the city. She also highlighted the pivotal role of young people in environmental protection.


Addressing state forest department officials and young conservationists at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Dr Goodall, 90, emphasised, “Young people have the power to create positive change. The youth are the future, and they must unite to lead efforts in environmental and wildlife conservation.”
 
Dr Goodall commended Mumbai’s unique human-leopard coexistence, stating, “Mumbai is a prime example that shows the world how humans and wildlife can live in harmony. We must recognise that wildlife and humans are inseparable, and the only way forward is peaceful coexistence.”



The 90-year-old conservationist is visiting India for the first time as part of her Hope Global Tour. Since November 16, she has been in Mumbai, promoting Roots & Shoots, a global initiative by the Jane Goodall Institute India. 

The programme unites young people from diverse backgrounds with the shared mission of improving the environment. Speaking about Mumbai’s rich biodiversity, Dr Goodall stressed, “Protecting our green spaces is crucial in the face of climate change. We must unite and adopt measures to mitigate this pressing issue.” 

Wildlife conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, who is on her Hope Global Tour, at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli. Pic/Nimesh DaveWildlife conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, who is on her Hope Global Tour, at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The event at SGNP was attended by Dr V Clement Ben, additional principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife, west; G Mallikarjun, director and chief conservator of forests at SGNP; and wildlife conservationists. 

Dr Goodall interacted with forest officials and on-ground staff to gain a deeper understanding of man-animal coexistence in Mumbai, where wildlife and urban life exist in a delicate yet remarkable balance. Forest staff shared their experiences and insights, underscoring the challenges and successes of managing this unique ecosystem. Through these interactions, Dr Goodall reaffirmed her commitment to sustainable conservation practices that support both human and wildlife communities. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Leopard brihanmumbai municipal corporation maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK