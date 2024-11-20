Anthropologist Jane Goodall, 90, a pioneer of chimp behaviour in the wild, sees Mumbai’s human-leopard co-existence as key lesson in harmony

Wildlife conservationist Dr Jane Goodall at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivli. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Legendary wildlife conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, renowned for her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees, praised Mumbai’s human-leopard coexistence model during a visit to the city. She also highlighted the pivotal role of young people in environmental protection.

Addressing state forest department officials and young conservationists at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Dr Goodall, 90, emphasised, “Young people have the power to create positive change. The youth are the future, and they must unite to lead efforts in environmental and wildlife conservation.”



Dr Goodall commended Mumbai’s unique human-leopard coexistence, stating, “Mumbai is a prime example that shows the world how humans and wildlife can live in harmony. We must recognise that wildlife and humans are inseparable, and the only way forward is peaceful coexistence.”

The 90-year-old conservationist is visiting India for the first time as part of her Hope Global Tour. Since November 16, she has been in Mumbai, promoting Roots & Shoots, a global initiative by the Jane Goodall Institute India.

The programme unites young people from diverse backgrounds with the shared mission of improving the environment. Speaking about Mumbai’s rich biodiversity, Dr Goodall stressed, “Protecting our green spaces is crucial in the face of climate change. We must unite and adopt measures to mitigate this pressing issue.”

The event at SGNP was attended by Dr V Clement Ben, additional principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife, west; G Mallikarjun, director and chief conservator of forests at SGNP; and wildlife conservationists.

Dr Goodall interacted with forest officials and on-ground staff to gain a deeper understanding of man-animal coexistence in Mumbai, where wildlife and urban life exist in a delicate yet remarkable balance. Forest staff shared their experiences and insights, underscoring the challenges and successes of managing this unique ecosystem. Through these interactions, Dr Goodall reaffirmed her commitment to sustainable conservation practices that support both human and wildlife communities.