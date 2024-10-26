The leopard initially observed limping on CCTV footage captured near a sports branding store, Wagholi, was promptly identified as a large carnivore whose injury compromised its ability to hunt, thus increasing the risk of further human interaction and potential accidents in the area

Pic/RESQCT

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Injured leopard rescued in Wagholi x 00:00

In the early hours of Friday, an injured leopard was sighted near the Pune-Nagar highway in Wagholi, prompting swift action from the Pune Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust. The leopard initially observed limping on CCTV footage captured near a sports branding store, Wagholi, was promptly identified as a large carnivore whose injury compromised its ability to hunt, thus increasing the risk of further human interaction and potential accidents in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first video, received at 4:55 am and recorded by the Decathlon security guard, showed the leopard near a commercial area. Acting quickly, RESQ team members Vaishnavi Bhangare and Aijaz Shaikh, along with Forest Guard Balasaheb Jivade, deployed camera traps at 10:30 a.m. to monitor the animal's movements. Meanwhile, at around 1.00 PM additional CCTV footage confirmed the leopard’s limp, corroborating concerns about its compromised health and potential danger in an urban environment.

Recognising the need for immediate intervention a second team from RESQ joined the team on the field and two cage traps were set up by 5:30 p.m. After continued monitoring, the leopard was successfully captured in one of the trap cages at around 11:00 p.m. the same night. Forest Department and RESQ personnel carefully transported the leopard to the Transit Treatment Centre in Bavdhan for a thorough medical examination and appropriate care.

RFO Suresh Varak highlighted the urgency of the response, stating, “When a large carnivore like a leopard is injured and close to a major highway, the potential for human interaction and risk of accidents increases. We are grateful for the coordinated effort from our department and RESQ, which allowed us to quickly and safely capture and transport this leopard for necessary medical attention.”

Tuhin Satarkar, Director of Wildlife Management at RESQ Charitable Trust, emphasised the critical nature of the situation, saying, “Our primary concern was ensuring the safety of both the leopard and the surrounding community. By acting swiftly, we were able to prevent further distress to the animal and mitigate any potential risks to the residents of Wagholi.”

The Maharashtra Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust remain committed to safeguarding wildlife and promoting peaceful coexistence between humans and animals in urban landscapes. Further updates on the leopard's health and rehabilitation will be provided in due course.