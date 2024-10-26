Breaking News
Maharashtra: State mulls negative marks to wean students away from rote learning
Mumbai: Man wins Rs 1,940 refund from MTNL after six-month fight
Mumbai: Hawkers back at Dadar station
Mumbai: BMC to act against illegal fireworks shops in city
Baba Siddique murder: Fifteenth accused nabbed by Mumbai cops; Crime Branch targets Bishnoi network
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Injured leopard rescued in Wagholi

Maharashtra: Injured leopard rescued in Wagholi

Updated on: 26 October,2024 03:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

The leopard initially observed limping on CCTV footage captured near a sports branding store, Wagholi, was promptly identified as a large carnivore whose injury compromised its ability to hunt, thus increasing the risk of further human interaction and potential accidents in the area

Maharashtra: Injured leopard rescued in Wagholi

Pic/RESQCT

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Injured leopard rescued in Wagholi
x
00:00

In the early hours of Friday, an injured leopard was sighted near the Pune-Nagar highway in Wagholi, prompting swift action from the Pune Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust. The leopard initially observed limping on CCTV footage captured near a sports branding store, Wagholi, was promptly identified as a large carnivore whose injury compromised its ability to hunt, thus increasing the risk of further human interaction and potential accidents in the area.


The first video, received at 4:55 am and recorded by the Decathlon security guard, showed the leopard near a commercial area. Acting quickly, RESQ team members Vaishnavi Bhangare and Aijaz Shaikh, along with Forest Guard Balasaheb Jivade, deployed camera traps at 10:30 a.m. to monitor the animal's movements. Meanwhile, at around 1.00 PM additional CCTV footage confirmed the leopard’s limp, corroborating concerns about its compromised health and potential danger in an urban environment.


Recognising the need for immediate intervention a second team from RESQ joined the team on the field and two cage traps were set up by 5:30 p.m. After continued monitoring, the leopard was successfully captured in one of the trap cages at around 11:00 p.m. the same night. Forest Department and RESQ personnel carefully transported the leopard to the Transit Treatment Centre in Bavdhan for a thorough medical examination and appropriate care.


RFO Suresh Varak highlighted the urgency of the response, stating, “When a large carnivore like a leopard is injured and close to a major highway, the potential for human interaction and risk of accidents increases. We are grateful for the coordinated effort from our department and RESQ, which allowed us to quickly and safely capture and transport this leopard for necessary medical attention.”

Tuhin Satarkar, Director of Wildlife Management at RESQ Charitable Trust, emphasised the critical nature of the situation, saying, “Our primary concern was ensuring the safety of both the leopard and the surrounding community. By acting swiftly, we were able to prevent further distress to the animal and mitigate any potential risks to the residents of Wagholi.”

The Maharashtra Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust remain committed to safeguarding wildlife and promoting peaceful coexistence between humans and animals in urban landscapes. Further updates on the leopard's health and rehabilitation will be provided in due course.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wildlife maharashtra news mumbai mumbai news pune

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK