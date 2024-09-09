Population control move comes as the region’s sugarcane fields have become a hotspot for man-animal conflict
Representation pic
Key Highlights
- Maharashtra Forest Department is planning a leopard sterilisation programme in Junnar
- The department will carry out laparoscopic tubectomy on 36 females
- The proposal highlighted the study conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India
The Maharashtra Forest Department is planning a leopard sterilisation programme in Pune district’s Junnar taluka. The department will carry out laparoscopic tubectomy on 36 females and laparoscopic vasectomy on 11 males after receiving the environment ministry’s approval.