Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised

Updated on: 10 September,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Population control move comes as the region’s sugarcane fields have become a hotspot for man-animal conflict

Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised

Key Highlights

  1. Maharashtra Forest Department is planning a leopard sterilisation programme in Junnar
  2. The department will carry out laparoscopic tubectomy on 36 females
  3. The proposal highlighted the study conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India

The Maharashtra Forest Department is planning a leopard sterilisation programme in Pune district’s Junnar taluka. The department will carry out laparoscopic tubectomy on 36 females and laparoscopic vasectomy on 11 males after receiving the environment ministry’s approval. 

