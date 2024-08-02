Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra 10 leopards moved from state to Gujarat

Maharashtra: 10 leopards moved from state to Gujarat

Updated on: 02 August,2024 05:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The Vantara facility, spread over 3,000 acres, was founded by Anant Ambani and has more than 2,000 rescued animals, brought from different parts of the country.

Maharashtra: 10 leopards moved from state to Gujarat

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 10 leopards moved from state to Gujarat
x
00:00

Ten leopards captured over man-animal conflicts in the Junnar forest division of Pune district have been relocated to a shelter in Gujarat, officials said on Thursday.


Amol Satpute, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Junnar), said the Central Zoo Authority in New Delhi has approved the relocation of four female and six male leopards from Manikdoh shelter home in Junnar taluka to ‘Vantara’, an animal shelter and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.



The Vantara facility, spread over 3,000 acres, was founded by Anant Ambani and has more than 2,000 rescued animals, brought from different parts of the country.


Some leopards were captured between March and May from human-leopard conflict areas in Junnar taluka, including Pimpri Pendhar, Kalwadi, and Pimpalwandi. These areas experienced three human deaths and two serious injuries due to leopard attacks during this period,” said Satpute.

Captured felines are usually kept at the Manikdoh facility, he said. Due to a space crunch there, the forest department was trying to relocate the big cats to other such centres in the state but it could not materialise, Satpute said.

“We had written to Vantara, the Jamnagar-located animal rehabilitation centre, and they agreed to the transfer,” he said.

The felines were transported in three air-conditioned ambulances, each capable of carrying five leopards and reached the facility on July 31. The transfer operation included two ambulances for the leopards and a third on standby for emergencies, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune gujarat wildlife mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK