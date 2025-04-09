Arnold Schwarzenegger finds Sylvester Stallone as feisty as him

He further mentioned, “In the end, I started running around with machine guns that were only used for helicopters, mounted on helicopters or on tanks. It was crazy. It was all out war”

Sylvester Stallone with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has given some of the best action movies in Hollywood during the 1980s. However, the onus of action movies was not solely on him. The actor found another counterpart, as feisty as him in Sylvester Stallone.

The two men are responsible for making memorable action films for an entire generation. Both the actors are great friends today, and show adulation to each other through social media. However, it was not the same earlier. Arnold Schwarzenegger once told Jimmy Kimmel on the latter's show that in the 80s it was an all out war between him and Sylvester Stallone.

He said, “In the 80s, he was just a rival. It was just a competition. It was all about who is making bigger movies, who has more definition in their muscles, who has more box-office success, who kills more people, who kills people more creatively, who has bigger knives, who has bigger guns?”.

He further mentioned, “In the end, I started running around with machine guns that were only used for helicopters, mounted on helicopters or on tanks. It was crazy. It was all out war”.

Last year, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is the former governor of California, had shared a thoughtful Instagram post in honour of his friend Sylvester Stallone’s 78th birthday, featuring a few images of the pair throughout the years.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my friend, @officialslystallone. You are a champion and a legend. You inspire me and billions of people around the world”.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Terminator’ star included snaps of himself and Stallone carving pumpkins together, smiling at a Planet Hollywood event back in the day and posing in some very '80s outfits.

"The greatest standing side by side with the greatest”, TV host Marcos Mion commented under the photos.

