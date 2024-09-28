Breaking News
Maharashtra: Tigress that killed 11 persons in Chandrapur district caged

Updated on: 28 September,2024 09:46 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
PTI |

The tigress, T-83, that roamed under the buffer and protected areas under Mul tehsil, was tranquilised by a sharp shooter at compartment no 717 in Janala area of Maharashtra

A tigress that had killed 11 people over the past three years was successfully caged under Chichpalli forest range in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, September 28, a forest official said.


The tigress, T-83, that roamed under the buffer and protected areas under Mul tehsil, was tranquilised by a sharp shooter at compartment no 717 in Janala area of Maharashtra in the morning, news agency PTI reported.


A team of veterinarians and others took part in the operation.


The tigress remained elusive despite the forest department installing cages in the past, a senior official said.

"This is a big relief as the tigress was caged after three years," he added.

