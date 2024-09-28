The tigress, T-83, that roamed under the buffer and protected areas under Mul tehsil, was tranquilised by a sharp shooter at compartment no 717 in Janala area of Maharashtra
Representative pic
A tigress that had killed 11 people over the past three years was successfully caged under Chichpalli forest range in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, September 28, a forest official said.
The tigress, T-83, that roamed under the buffer and protected areas under Mul tehsil, was tranquilised by a sharp shooter at compartment no 717 in Janala area of Maharashtra in the morning, news agency PTI reported.
A team of veterinarians and others took part in the operation.
The tigress remained elusive despite the forest department installing cages in the past, a senior official said.
"This is a big relief as the tigress was caged after three years," he added.
