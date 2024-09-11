Breaking News
Maharashtra: Four killed, one hurt while fencing field with electric wire in Chandrapur

Four persons were killed after suffering shock while fencing a field with electric wire to protect their crops from animals in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday

Four people were killed while another suffered injuries after they received shock while fencing a field with electric wire to protect their crops from animals in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, an officer said.


The incident occurred in the morning near the Ganeshpur village in Bramhapuri tehsil, over 100 km from the district headquarters, the senior Maharashtra Police officer said.



A group of seven men went to a farm where they first sprinkled pesticides on the crops and then began setting up an electric fence around the field. However, they were electrocuted to death during the process, the officer said.


The Maharashtra Police have identified the victims as Pundlik Mankar, 60; Prakash Raut, 40; Yuvraj Dongre, 45, and Nanaji Raut, 50.

The injured person, Sachin Nannaware, was taken to a local hospital, the officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. 

