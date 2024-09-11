Breaking News
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment
Two killed in house collapse, roads inundated amid heavy showers in Gondia
Opposition slams govt on crash involving car owned by BJP leader's son
Malaika Arora's father, Anil, dies by suicide; reason unknown
Mumbai Customs, DRI destroy drugs worth around Rs 177 crore
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man held for killing brother pregnant sister in law nephew over property feud

Maharashtra: Man held for killing brother, pregnant sister-in-law, nephew over property feud

Updated on: 11 September,2024 02:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Police have arrested a man for killing his 40-year-old elder brother, the latter's pregnant wife and minor son due to a property dispute in Raigad district of Maharashtra, an officer said

Maharashtra: Man held for killing brother, pregnant sister-in-law, nephew over property feud

Representative pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Man held for killing brother, pregnant sister-in-law, nephew over property feud
x
00:00

The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 40-year-old elder brother, his pregnant sister-in-law and their minor son owing to a property dispute in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, an officer said.


The bodies of the three family members — Madan Patil, his 35-year-old wife and son — were found behind their house along the banks of a river at Kalamb village in Karjat area of Raigad district on the morning of September 8, news agency PTI reported. The couple's son was 11 years old while the accused's sister-in-law was seven months pregnant, the police said.



The victims were attacked with an axe and they died of head injuries, they added.

The police arrested the accused, Hanumant Patil, on Monday, a Neral police officer said, adding that property dispute led to the triple murder.

After killing the three people on Sunday, the accused went for the Ganeshotsav festivities to a pandal near his relative's house, early on Monday morning, for alibi, the officer said.


However, CCTV camera captured helped the police establish the time he reached for the pandal and then leave from there.

Until he was arrested, the accused kept misguiding the police and denying his role in the crime, the officer said. However, after a thorough interrogation, he confessed to killing the three persons, the officer added. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the law for murder, the police said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news maharashtra karjat Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK