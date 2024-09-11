Police have arrested a man for killing his 40-year-old elder brother, the latter's pregnant wife and minor son due to a property dispute in Raigad district of Maharashtra, an officer said

The bodies of the three family members — Madan Patil, his 35-year-old wife and son — were found behind their house along the banks of a river at Kalamb village in Karjat area of Raigad district on the morning of September 8, news agency PTI reported. The couple's son was 11 years old while the accused's sister-in-law was seven months pregnant, the police said.

The victims were attacked with an axe and they died of head injuries, they added.



The police arrested the accused, Hanumant Patil, on Monday, a Neral police officer said, adding that property dispute led to the triple murder.



After killing the three people on Sunday, the accused went for the Ganeshotsav festivities to a pandal near his relative's house, early on Monday morning, for alibi, the officer said.

However, CCTV camera captured helped the police establish the time he reached for the pandal and then leave from there.



Until he was arrested, the accused kept misguiding the police and denying his role in the crime, the officer said. However, after a thorough interrogation, he confessed to killing the three persons, the officer added. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the law for murder, the police said.

