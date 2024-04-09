A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly killing her two children as she wanted to live with her paramour

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 25-year-old woman in extra-marital relationship arrested for killing her two children in Raigad x 00:00

A 25-year-old woman was arrested by the police in Raigad district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing her two children as she wanted to live with her paramour, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the police, the woman identified as Sheetal Pole, allegedly killed her five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son on March 31, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wanted to leave her husband and marry the man she was having an affair with, and felt the children to be obstacles, he said, as per the PTI.

On the evening of March 31, Sheetal Pole allegedly smothered the kids when her husband was not at home. When the husband returned, she told him that they were sleeping, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

On finding the children motionless, the husband rushed them to the Alibag civil hospital where both were declared dead on arrival.

During questioning, police found discrepancies in Sheetal Pole's version of the events. Eventually she confessed to the crime, the official said, reported the PTI.

The man with whom she was in illicit relationship was also questioned.

A court on Tuesday granted police her custody for three days and further probe was underway, said the official.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man who had jumped parole for allegedly firing at a man and injuring him in Antop Hill area of the city.

The man, identified as, Vivek Shettiyar, had been released during the Covid-19 pandemic but did not return to jail at the end of parole period, was also allegedly planning to kill two other persons in the city, an official said, the PTI reported.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police nabbed him from Dombivli in neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra, the official added.

Earlier, local police had arrested his wife and a friend on the charges of conspiracy.

On Saturday morning, Shettiyar allegedly shot Akash Kadam (35) in the stomach with a country-made pistol. As the pistol got jammed, he could not fire another round and fled from the spot, leaving an injured Kadam behind, police said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!