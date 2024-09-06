An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103-1 (Murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence)

An official on Friday said that the police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a murder case after the body of a man was found on a roadside, reported news agency PTI.

A passerby alerted the police after spotting the body in the Ghodpada locality of Bhiwandi on Thursday, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

It appears the man, aged around 40, was strangled, the official said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, reported PTI.

An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103-1 (Murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

Man held for harassing teenage girl in Thane district

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a teenage girl and manhandling her parents, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

Accused Sagar Wagh had been stalking the 14-year-old girl since July, despite her parents asking him to stay away from their daughter, reported PTI.

On Thursday, Wagh entered the girl's house in the Bhiwandi area when she was alone and touched her inappropriately, reported PTI.

When the girl's parents went to Wagh's home to inform his family about the crime, he pushed them, the police official said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the teen's mother, police booked Wagh for sexual harassment, stalking and voluntarily causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said senior inspector Bharat Kamath of the Narpoli police station.

Woman booked for cheating friend of Rs 8.17 lakh in Thane

A case has been registered against a 38-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane city who allegedly duped her friend of Rs 8.17 lakh on the pretext of claiming her deceased father's life insurance and promising a cut from the money, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, Sonia Suresh Nair, at Vishnunagar police station in Dombivili, an official said, reported PTI.

Nair allegedly approached her friend claiming that her deceased father had a life insurance policy worth Rs 88 lakh and the funds were frozen in a joint bank account she held with him, as it was inactive, he said, reported PTI.

The accused told the complainant that she needed Rs 8.17 lakh to pay the activation fee to get the policy amount and promised him a share of the payout, the official said, reported PTI.

The complainant paid Rs 8.17 lakh to the accused through online transactions between July 2023 and January 2024, he said.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, and further probe is underway, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)