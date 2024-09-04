Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane 3 year old visiting Ambernath biscuit factory dies after getting stuck in machine belt

Thane: 3-year-old, visiting Ambernath biscuit factory, dies after getting stuck in machine belt

Updated on: 04 September,2024 09:39 AM IST  |  Thane
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The mother, police sources said, claimed that she lived alone and had no one to look after Ayush and thus had brought him to the company.

Thane: 3-year-old, visiting Ambernath biscuit factory, dies after getting stuck in machine belt

The boy was caught in the machine belt/ Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article
Thane: 3-year-old, visiting Ambernath biscuit factory, dies after getting stuck in machine belt
x
00:00

A three-year-old boy, who was visiting a biscuit factory in Ambernath, died after getting caught in the running belt of the machine. The toddler was grievously injured and rushed to a nearby civic-run hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. The Shivaji Nagar police in Ambarnath have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter. 


Police sources said that the deceased boy--identified as Ayush Chauhan--lived with his mother Pooja in Thakurpada; his mother would earn a living by making tiffin for workers of factories nearby and that the mother-son duo were at the factory for the same. 



"Pooja and her son Ayush lived in a small home near the factory and she made a living by selling tiffin to factory workers. Some of them had left their empty tiffins at the factory of Radhe Krishna Bakers in Anand Nagar MIDS late on Sunday night. Pooja had come to collect those tiffins on Monday around 8.30 am along with her son. Ayush saw a biscuit and lunged to pick it up while his mother collected the tiffin boxes. He, unfortunately, was caught by the belt and was severely injured. He was rushed to Central Hospital where doctors declared him dead," said Ashok Bhagat, senior PI of Shivaji Nagar Police Station. 


Bhagat added that they have filed an ADR and are conducting the probe. "We will check if there was any negligence that caused his death and proceed accordingly," he added. 

The mother, police sources said, claimed that she lived alone and had no one to look after Ayush and thus had brought him to the company. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane ambernath mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK