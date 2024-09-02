Two people were held in the Mumbra area of Thane city in Maharashtra on Monday with 476 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 95.2 lakh, a police officer said

Two people were held in the Mumbra area of Thane city in Maharashtra on Monday with 476 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 95.2 lakh, a police officer said.

They were apprehended on Sunday night near Y Junction bridge by a team of the Thane Anti-Narcotics Cell, following a tip off, he added.

"We found 476 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 95.2 lakh from Tabrez Bakshi, a resident of Virar, and Ejaj Sher Khan who hails from Rajasthan. They have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe into the peddling network is underway," he added.

