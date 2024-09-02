Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Two held with 476 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 9520 lakh in Mumbra

Maharashtra: Two held with 476 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 95.20 lakh in Mumbra

Updated on: 02 September,2024 08:09 PM IST  |  Thane
Agencies |

Top

Two people were held in the Mumbra area of Thane city in Maharashtra on Monday with 476 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 95.2 lakh, a police officer said

Maharashtra: Two held with 476 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 95.20 lakh in Mumbra

Representative pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Two held with 476 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 95.20 lakh in Mumbra
x
00:00

Two people were held in the Mumbra area of Thane city in Maharashtra on Monday with 476 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 95.2 lakh, a police officer said.


They were apprehended on Sunday night near Y Junction bridge by a team of the Thane Anti-Narcotics Cell, following a tip off, he added.



"We found 476 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 95.2 lakh from Tabrez Bakshi, a resident of Virar, and Ejaj Sher Khan who hails from Rajasthan. They have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe into the peddling network is underway," he added. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane mumbra thane crime mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK