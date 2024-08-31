The operation was conducted by the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police at Pendhar village in Taloja on Thursday, officials said

Police have seized gutka worth more than Rs 5 lakh from a house in Navi Mumbai and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The operation was conducted by the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police at Pendhar village in Taloja on Thursday, officials said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai crime.

"Based on a tip-off that some persons had stored the banned Gutka in their house, an ANC team raided the residential premises and seized gutka worth Rs 5,40,850," the police said in a release, reported PTI.

The police also arrested Satishsnigh Nepalsingh Thakur (32) and Jitendrakumar Rajkumar Kamath (21), who were living in the house, they said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 275 (sale of Noxious food or drink), and under the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) regulations against the duo, the police said.

Gutka and some other tobacco products are prohibited in Maharashtra over health concerns.

Gutka, paan masala worth Rs 16 lakh seized

Earlier this momth, the police have seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at more than Rs 16 lakh in separate operations in Thane and neighbouring Panvel, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Rabodi area in Thane city and seized the stock of different brands of gutka and tobacco items, an official said. The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco, is banned in Maharashtra.

Elsewhere, Navi Mumbai police arrested a 25-year-old man from Panvel and seized banned gutka and other tobacco products worth Rs 10.27 lakh from his possession. A crime branch team raided a chawl in Gotgaon locality on and seized gutka, paan masala and other tobacco products of several brands, said senior inspector Umesh Gawli. The police are probing the source of the contraband, inspector Gawli said.

