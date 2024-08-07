Acting on a tip, a police team raided the residence of the accused in Rabodi area on Monday and seized the stock of different brands of gutka and tobacco items

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Banned gutka, tobacco products of Rs 6.4 lakh seized; 1 held x 00:00

An official said on Wednesday that the police have seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 6.41 lakh and arrested a 34-year-old man in this connection in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip, a police team raided the residence of the accused in Rabodi area on Monday and seized the stock of different brands of gutka and tobacco items, the official said while sharing update on Thane crime, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food and Drug Administration regulations, the official from Rabodi police station said while sharing update on Thane crime, reported PTI.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra.

In another case, earlier in April, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have seized gutka worth nearly Rs 50 lakh from a truck and arrested its driver, an official said, reported PTI.

According to the PTI, the government has prohibited the manufacturing, sale and distribution of gutka in the state over health concerns.

The Narpoli police intercepted a truck on Dapoda Road in the Bhiwandi area and found it to be loaded with gutka of various brands, collectively valued at nearly Rs 50 lakh, the official said, reported PTI.

The consignment and the truck were seized and the driver, Ajaykumar Shaympal Singh (28), was arrested, he said, adding that they are trying to ascertain the origin of the consignment and its destination.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district has allegedly been cheated by five persons who posed as "sadhus" and offered to help him get rid of his problems, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

One of the accused met the victim, resident of Rajnoli in Bhiwandi, some days back at a shop in the area and asked him if he was in trouble.

The accused offered to help the victim and asked him to come on August 2 to a temple in Temghar where some other persons, all posing as seers, were waiting, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said, reported PTI.

The accused asked the man to perform a puja. While keeping him busy with the rituals, they allegedly stole his gold ring valued at Rs 50,000 and also took another Rs 20,000 from him for the rituals, he said, reported PTI.

The next day, the accused called up the victim again and asked him to pay Rs 75,000 for additional rituals and assured him of well-being, reported PTI.

The victim then realised he was cheated and approached the police.

(With inputs from PTI)