Three held for manufacturing gutka, tobacco products in Thane district

Gutka and tobacco produced worth Rs 7.5 lakh were recovered from the trio, the official said

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing banned gutka and tobacco products in Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, Viraj Sitaram Alimkar (24), Mohammad Umar Abdul Rehman (35), and Mohammad Tariq Alikadar Khan (21), were apprehended near Khoni Phata in Dombivili on February 27 for allegedly manufacturing banned gutka and tobacco products in Thane district, senior inspector Naresh Pawar said, reported PTI.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the police raided a farm in Kusavali village and recovered materials and equipment used for manufacturing gutka, he said, reported PTI.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration Act, and a hunt is on for two others involved in the crime, the official said, reported PTI.

In another incident, in January, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 12.45 lakh in Thane district of Maharashtra and arrested one person in this connection.

According to the PTI, a team of the FDA along with police raised a premises near a hotel in Bhiwandi area and seized the banned products, the official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

A 34-year-old driver of a tempo parked near the premises was apprehended in this connection.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), and 179 (refusing to answer public servant authorized to question) and the FDA regulations, the official said, as per the PTI.

Efforts were on to nab four other persons for the involvement in the offence, he said.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

(With inputs from PTI)