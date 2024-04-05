Maharashtra: Gutka worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Thane; one held

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have seized gutka worth nearly Rs 50 lakh from a truck and arrested one person in the matter

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have seized gutka worth nearly Rs 50 lakh from a truck and arrested its driver, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the government has prohibited the manufacturing, sale and distribution of gutka in the state over health concerns.

The Narpoli police intercepted a truck on Dapoda Road in the Bhiwandi area on Thursday afternoon and found it to be loaded with gutka of various brands, collectively valued at nearly Rs 50 lakh, the official said, ads per the PTI.

The consignment and the truck were seized and the driver, Ajaykumar Shaympal Singh (28), was arrested, he said, adding that they are trying to ascertain the origin of the consignment and its destination.

Meanwhile, Thane Police registered a case against the owner of a godown in Bhiwandi area of Thane district for allegedly storing several food items, including cheese and ketchup, beyond their date of expiry, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The case was registered following a raid at the godown located at Nhavipada in Bhiwandi on Wednesday, he said, as per the PTI.

"The police raided the godown based on a tip-off. During the operation, authorities found a stock of cheese, mayonnaise and tomato ketchup and other items stored there even beyond their expiry date. The goods, worth Rs 24,15,000 as per the retail prices printed on the products, has been seized," he said.

According to the PTI, the case against one person was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 273 (selling or exposing for sale as food or drink, any article which has been rendered or has become noxious, or is in a state unfit for food or drink) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) at the Shanti Nagar police station, the official said.

In an another incident, last month, a firm in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra was raided by the Food and Drug Administration and Ayurvedic medicines manufactured without licence and other items worth Rs 1 crore were seized, an official had earlier said, reported the PTI.

The raid was carried out by the Intelligence Branch of FDA in Mumbai on a tip off, he had said, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

