Thane man dies after six unidentified men beat him up over old feud; booked

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Kolsewadi neighbourhood of Kalyan township in Thane, said officials.

A 25-year-old man was fatally assaulted by six unidentified individuals following a dispute stemming from a long-standing enmity in Thane district, Maharashtra, according to authorities on Wednesday.

The incidentt took place on Tuesday in the Kolsewadi neighbourhood of Kalyan township in Thane. An altercation broke out between the victim, Suraj Hilam, and the assailants over unsolved problems from the past. The accused lured the victim out of his home on Tuesday afternoon and attacked him, according to a Kolsewadi police official, reported PTI.

According to the report, after the incident, the victim returned home and later in the evening, his family members discovered him lifeless. A doctor then pronounced him dead.

The police, acting on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, have launched a case against the six unidentified individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 302 (murder), news agency PTI reported.

The deceased's body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem testing, and inquiries into the incident are still ongoing, according to the official's statement to PTI.

Meanwhile, in another case, authorities have arrested a 21-year-old male from Navi Mumbai who had been escaping arrest for about six months after allegedly murdering his fiancée, according to an official report released Tuesday.

Senior police inspector Sunil Shinde revealed that on October 10, 2023, the lifeless body of an unnamed woman was discovered in an isolated part of Bhingri village, which is located in Navi Mumbai's Panvel region, another PTI report stated.

According to the report, a murder case was then launched, prompting the police to seek information on those familiar with the victim and inhabitants in the area where the body was discovered.

Pandav Gorakh Jadhav, also known as Pandya, a resident of Panvel's Maldhakka slum colony, was suspected of cohabiting with the deceased and strangling her to death before fleeing the scene, stated the PTI report.

Reportedly, on March 29, law enforcement agents set up a trap at a shopping mall in Panvel based on a tip, and Jadhav was apprehended when he arrived.

During interrogation, as per the news agency report, Jadhav admitted to drinking alcohol with the victim on October 9, 2023, which resulted in a fight. He allegedly acknowledged strangling the victim before fleeing the scene.

The suspect revealed that he had been continually on the run throughout numerous regions in Maharashtra and even journeyed into Gujarat to escape arrest, an official told the news agency.

