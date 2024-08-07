Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gutka, paan masala worth Rs 16 lakh seized

Updated on: 08 August,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco, is banned in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra: Gutka, paan masala worth Rs 16 lakh seized

The police have seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at more than Rs 16 lakh in separate operations in Thane and neighbouring Panvel, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Rabodi area in Thane city and seized the stock of different brands of gutka and tobacco items, an official said. The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco, is banned in Maharashtra.


Elsewhere, Navi Mumbai police arrested a 25-year-old man from Panvel and seized banned gutka and other tobacco products worth Rs 10.27 lakh from his possession. A crime branch team raided a chawl in Gotgaon locality on and seized gutka, paan masala and other tobacco products of several brands, said senior inspector Umesh Gawli. The police are probing the source of the contraband, inspector Gawli said.



