The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco, is banned in Maharashtra.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Gutka, paan masala worth Rs 16 lakh seized x 00:00

The police have seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at more than Rs 16 lakh in separate operations in Thane and neighbouring Panvel, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Rabodi area in Thane city and seized the stock of different brands of gutka and tobacco items, an official said. The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco, is banned in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, Navi Mumbai police arrested a 25-year-old man from Panvel and seized banned gutka and other tobacco products worth Rs 10.27 lakh from his possession. A crime branch team raided a chawl in Gotgaon locality on and seized gutka, paan masala and other tobacco products of several brands, said senior inspector Umesh Gawli. The police are probing the source of the contraband, inspector Gawli said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever