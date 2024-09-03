The victim, a wholesale medicine supplier, contacted the accused through an acquaintance and they offered to give him 700 Dinars in exchange of Rs 12 lakh, the police said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Man duped of Rs 4 lakh on promise of foreign currency exchange in Dombivl x 00:00

A 51-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 4 lakh by three persons who offered to exchange his foreign currency at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the victim, a wholesale medicine supplier, contacted the accused through an acquaintance and they offered to give him 700 Dinars in exchange of Rs 12 lakh.

On August 31, the trio met the victim around noon at Nilje in Dombivli East and repeated the offer to give 700 Dirhams in exchange for Rs 12 lakh. As he agreed, they took the first tranche of Rs 4 lakh from him. The accused handed over a bag to him, saying that it contained Dinars. They left the spot soon afterwards, he said, as per the PTI.

But when he opened the bag, he found that it contained blank papers. He tried to reach out to them after that but in vain. Having realised that he had been cheated, the victim filed the complaint with the police, he said.

Based on his complaint, an case was registered on Monday and a probe was underway, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

Five hurt in scuffle after man throws glass bottle at Ganesh procession in Thane district

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a scuffle over hurling of a glass bottle during a Ganpati procession in Dombivli city of Thane district left five persons injured, police said on Tuesday, as per the PTI.

The incident occurred on Sunday night under the limits of Tilak Nagar police station.

A 22-year-old man, later identified as Ganesh, allegedly threw a glass bottle at some members of a minority community who participated in the procession, causing injuries to three persons, including himself (Ganesh), a police official said, according to the PTI.

A fight ensued after Ganesh was detained and questioned by some members of the procession, causing injury to two persons, he said.

Based on a complaint, police on Monday registered an FIR under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said, adding that nobody has been arrested so far and investigation is underway.

(with PTI inputs)