According to the Kalyan GRP, the incident at Badlapur railway station near Mumbai took place owing to an argument over money. The injured man is undergoing treatment in a hospital

Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Man injured in firing incident at Badlapur railway station near Mumbai x 00:00

A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot at following an argument over a monetary dispute. The incident took place at platform Number 1 of Badlapur railway station on Thursday evening. The Government Railway Police of Kalyan arrested one person in the incident. The injured man, identified as Shankar Sansare, is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Primary investigation revealed that the incident took place over a money dispute among friends, the police said. Sansare and his friend Vikas Pagare, along with two others met outside Badlapur railway station around 6 pm. Soon, an argument ensued between them which turned into a dispute. The police said a fuming Pagare shot at Sansare in the leg.

"As soon as the firing started, the people at the station started screaming in fear. The incident created tension at the station for some time, but the situation was brought under control after the police reached the spot and arrested Pagare. They also seized the gun used in the firing. The railway police immediately detained Pagare and started further investigation," said a police officer.

Until latest updates, the Government Railway Police had started the process of registering a case of attempted murder and possession of illegal weapons against Pagare. The railway and local police are now investigating the case further.