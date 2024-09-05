These precautions have been implemented to handle the expected increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the festival, resulting in a safer and smoother experience for all Mumbai residents.

Representative Image/ Atul Kamble

For the Ganeshotsav 2024 celebration in Mumbai, the following elaborate traffic measures have been implemented to ensure smooth flow during the immersion processions on major dates: September 8, 11, 12, 13, and 17, 2024. The agreements apply from 12:00 PM until 6:00 AM the next day.

To avoid delays, the Mumbai Traffic Police recommends that travellers prepare ahead of time and stay up to date on local news or traffic applications.

Major Traffic Diversions and Road Closures:

1. North to South Mumbai Traffic:

Vehicles can use the Dharmaveer Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road for 24 hours, starting from 6th September to 18th September.

2. Vehicular Movement via Free Way and South Mumbai:

Southbound traffic: Eastern Freeway (Vilas Rao Deshmukh Eastern Freeway) → Atal Setu → CSMT → Coastal Road.

Northbound traffic: Coastal Road → Princess Street → CSMT → Eastern Freeway.

Key Areas with Road Closures and Alternate Routes:

1. Colaba Division:

- Nathalal Parekh Marg: Traffic between Bhai Bhandarkar Chowk and Sayyed Mohammed Jamadar Chowk is prohibited.

- Alternate route: Via Captain Prakash Pethe Marg.

- Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg: No vehicular movement from Volga Chowk to Kamal Morarka Chowk.

- Alternate route: SBS Road and Nathalal Parekh Marg.

2. Marine Drive Division:

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road: Northside traffic may be diverted to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road.

3. Kalbadevi Division:

J.S.S. Road: Closed from Sangeetkar Abdul Kareem Khan Chowk to Portuguese Church.

Alternate route: Traffic will be diverted via Maharshi Karve Road or N.S. Road.

4. Pydhonie Division:

P.D'Mello Road: Prohibited from Kaklij Chowk to Wadibunder Junction.

Alternate routes: SVP Road, JJ Road, and Dr. B. A. Road.

5. Tardeo Division:

Pandita Ramabai Marg: No vehicular movement from Wilson Junction to Cecil Junction.

Alternate route: Bandstand, RTI Junction, and Sitaram Patkar Marg.

No-Parking Zones:

Roads like Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, JSS Road, SVP Road, and others are designated no-parking zones on immersion days from 11:00 AM to 6:00 AM the next day.

Advisory:

Heavy traffic congestion is expected in areas such as Cuffe Parade, Girgaon, Thakurdwar, JJ Junction, Tardeo Circle, and Nana Chowk. Commuters are advised to avoid these areas unless necessary.

6. Byculla Division:

The following roads will be closed for parking and traffic:

1. N.M. Joshi Marg (Chinchpokli Junction to Khatav Mill)

2. Sane Guruji Marg (Chinchpokli Junction to Ghaas Galli)

3. Baburao Jagtap Marg (Saat Rasta Junction to Khada Parsee Junction)

4. Mirza Galib Marg (Khada Parsee Junction to Nagpada)

5. Maulana Azad Road (Saat Rasta Junction to Don Taki Junction)

6. D.B. Marg (Mumbai Central Junction to Navjeevan Chowk)

Advisory:

Heavy traffic is expected in areas surrounding Agripada, Nagpada, Saat Rasta, and Mumbai Central during the immersion. Commuters are advised to avoid these areas unless essential. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes, including the B.A. Road, Lalbaugh Flyover, and Sir JJ Bridge, to minimise delays.

Alternative Routes:

For vehicles coming from Dr BA Road towards Dadar, alternate routes are provided. For southbound traffic on Dr. B.A. Road heading to CSMT, use the Currey Road Bridge and proceed via N.M. Joshi Road. Other advised routes are through G.D. Ambekar Road and Shravan Chowk.

Similarly, in Bhoiwada and Dadar areas, several roads, including Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg and Ranade Road, will see restrictions. Vehicles can use Keluskar Road or L.J. Road to access desired destinations.

Prohibited Roads for All Vehicles:

Key roads such as V.N. Purav Marg, S.G. Barve Marg, Ghatla Gaon Road, and Dindayal Upadhya Marg will be closed to all vehicles, with alternate routes in place to ease congestion.



No Parking Zones:

No parking will be allowed on major roads, including the Sion-Panvel Highway, Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, LBS Road, JVLR Road, Juhu Tara Road, and Marve Road.

Heavy Vehicles Restrictions:

Heavy vehicles are banned on several roads, including R.C. Marg, Dr. C.G. Marg, the Sion-Panvel Highway, and JVLR Road, from 8:00 to 11:00 AM and 5:00 to 9:00 PM. Special restrictions will apply during peak immersion days.

Additionally, roads like Jata Shankar Dosa Marg, Devle Road, and Vaikunthalal Mehta Marg will be closed to heavy vehicles throughout the immersion period.

Alternate Routes:

For roads that will be closed, the traffic police have provided alternate routes. For example, vehicles from Ghatla Gaon can use Suresh Pednekar Marg and V.T. Patil Marg, while vehicles in Mulund are advised to use LBS Marg or Devidayal Marg.

In Santacruz, vehicles will be diverted to S.V. Road or V.M. Road instead of Juhu Tara Road. Similarly, drivers are advised to use New Link Road in Borivali instead of L.T. Road on immersion day.

Guidelines for Road Over Bridges (ROBs):

The MCGM has issued safety guidelines for pedestrian crossings on old and potentially dangerous ROBs. Not more than 100 people will be allowed to cross at a time, and dancing or playing loudspeakers will be prohibited on these bridges.

The ROBs affected include Ghatkopar, Currey Road, Arthur Road, Byculla, Marine Lines, and several others across Mumbai.

Exemptions:

Essential service vehicles, such as those transporting vegetables, milk, bakery products, and ambulances, will be exempt from these restrictions. School buses and government vehicles are also permitted to operate as usual.

Parking Guidelines:

Private buses and heavy vehicles are required to park in privately owned or authorised parking spaces. No street parking will be allowed during this period, and violations may lead to penalties.

Advisory:

The public is advised to avoid areas around Juhu Tara Road, Marve Junction, and the S.V. Road corridor on immersion days to prevent delays. Motorists are encouraged to use the alternative routes suggested by the traffic division.