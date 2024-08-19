An offence has been registered at Borivali Railway Police Station, the GRP said on Monday

The TC was attacked inside the Mumbai AC local train

Days after a TC was attacked inside a moving Mumbai AC local train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday said that it has registered a case and began investigations in the matter.

In an official statement on Monday, the GRP said, "A video got circulated on social media platforms recently, regarding Some people attacking an on-duty Ticket Checking Staff in AC local. We have taken necessary cognisance of the matter and an offence has been registered at Borivali Railway Police Station. Investigation has started in this offence. It is certainly not wise to lose temper and violate the law and being on the wrong side of the law. We all should strive to be better citizens and respect the lawful duty rendered by staff. Let's be disciplined, responsible citizens and promote fraternity. Also, we urge passengers to travel with valid ticket/pass."

A passenger onboard a Mumbai AC local train on Western Railway attacked a Ticket Checker (TC) in the moving train after he was fined for travelling in the first class compartment, the officials said.

The passenger even tore off his shirt allegedly leading to the loss of ticket fine cash collected, an official said.

Chief Ticket Inspector Jasbir Singh had earlier told mid-day that he discovered three passengers traveling with first-class tickets in the Mumbai AC local train on Saturday.

“They had first class passes which are not allowed onboard the AC local train. After we charged them, one of them Aniket Bhosale started arguing and started assaulting. When the train reached Borivali, I asked Bhosale to disembark, but he refused and physically assaulted me, tearing my uniform and in the melee, I lost Rs 1,500 collected as fine from other passengers,” Singh had said.

“The train was delayed and detained at Borivali after which we called the RPF and railway police who were able to de-train them at Nalasopara. Later, as we were about to file a case, Bhosale admitted his wrongdoing, paid up the lost amount and submitted a written apology to the authorities and said that a case would impact his job prospects. We decided to let Bhosale go with a warning after receiving a written apology from him" he had earlier said.