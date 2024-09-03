AP Dhillon reacted to the firing incident that took place outside his house in Canada. While responding to the incident, he shared, 'I'm safe. My people are safe'

In Pic: AP Dhillon

Listen to this article AP Dhillon reacts to firing outside his house in Canada: ‘I'm safe, my people are safe’ x 00:00

Yesterday, in a shocking turn of events, goons fired shots outside AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada. Now, the singer has reacted to the horrifying incident and shared an update about himself and his loved ones. AP Dhillon took to his Instagram stories and shared that he is fine and thanked everyone who reached out to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

While sharing the update on his Instagram stories, the Punjab-born singer wrote, "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything (folded hands emoji). Peace and love to all."

Shots were fired outside AP Dhillon's house because of his work with Salman Khan

A member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly taken responsibility for the firing outside the singer's house. Rohit Godara, a gang member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group, stated that he carried out the shooting because AP Dhillon worked with Salman Khan in his latest music video, ‘Old Money,’ alongside Sanjay Dutt. He also issued death threats to the singer.

Godara is the same person who was responsible for firing shots outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The incident took place on April 14 outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

In a social media post, Bishnoi’s right-hand man, gangster Rohit Godara, wrote in Hindi, “Greetings to all brothers. On the night of Sept 1, we executed shootings at two locations in Canada—Victoria Island and Woodbridge, Toronto. I, Rohit Godara (Lawrence Bishnoi Group), claim responsibility for this act.” The post further reads: “The house on Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. Salman Khan is featured in your songs, and you flaunt your actions. The underworld life you emulate is the life we live. Stay in your place, or you will meet a dog’s death.”

About AP Dhillon’s ‘Old Money’ Music Video

Old Money pays homage to the 90’s action flicks of India. A high-octane fusion of Punjabi rhythms and cinematic grandeur, it showcases AP Dhillon’s unparalleled artistry and versatility, not just as a musician but also as an actor. The single ignites an infectious energy over a pulsating foundation, serving as a seismic shift in the landscape of Punjabi music.