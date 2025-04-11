India, Pakistan armies hold brigade-level flag meet

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 April,2025 08:52 AM IST  |  Jammu
He said Thursday’s meeting was conducted to discuss routine issues along the LoC.

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

The armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday held a brigade commander-level flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district to discuss issues related to border management. This is the second such meeting between the two sides this month.


“The flag meetings are routine LoC and border management process in accordance with DGMO’s understanding between both sides,” a defence spokesperson said. He said Thursday’s meeting was conducted to discuss routine issues along the LoC.


Indian Army officials also raised the issue of infiltration attempts, ceasefire violations, and IED blasts with their counterparts and lodged a protest with them, official sources said. On April 2, a brigade commander-level flag meeting, lasting 75 minutes, had taken place at the Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point area, with both sides highlighting the need to maintain peace along the borders.


