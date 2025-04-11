Actress Nitanshi Goel who gained popularity with her performance in Laapataa Ladies walked the ramp for Neeta Lulla's latest collection on Thursday evening

Nitanshi Goel

Listen to this article Watch: Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel pauses ramp walk for Sushmita Sen, Hema Malini x 00:00

Actress Nitanshi Goel, who rose to fame with her innocent performance in Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies, walked the ramp for Neeta Lulla last evening. The actress turned showstopper alongside fellow actor Taha Shah Badussha, flaunting designer Neeta Lulla's latest collection. While Nitanshi walked the ramp with confidence, she took a detour toward the audience section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitanshi's ramp walk detour

A video of Nitanshi walking the ramp last night has surfaced online. In a heartwarming moment, the young actress was seen walking toward Sushmita Sen, who was seated in the front row. Upon spotting the former Miss Universe, Goel walked up to her and hugged her. Sen also got up from her seat and hugged her back with a delightful smile on her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Nitanshi also walked toward veteran actress and politician Hema Malini and touched her feet. Dressed in a striking red saree, Hema Malini was touched by Nitanshi’s respectful gesture.

Nitanshi’s IIFA Moment

Nitanshi Goel, who rose to prominence with her recently released film Laapataa Ladies, was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) at IIFA 2025. She won the award, beating several prominent names, including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, and Shraddha Kapoor. After being announced as the winner at the IIFA ceremony, Nitanshi broke down in tears.

While speaking to ANI about the win, she said, “I wasn’t expecting this,” adding, “I was hoping Laapataa Ladies would win big, but I didn’t think I would win myself. The other nominees were incredible, and I’m a huge fan of all of them. I’m truly overwhelmed by the love I’ve received.” Asked about the emotional moment when she couldn’t hold back tears, she revealed, “It’s become a thing now. Honestly, I couldn’t stop crying because winning this award is a dream come true for every actor, and it’s finally come true for me. I’m just so grateful.”

Nitanshi received the award from ace actors Boman Irani and Bobby Deol. She looked stunning in a ruby-red gown. After receiving the award, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “I dedicate this to my mom, to everyone who loved Phool, to those who accepted me—Nitanshi and Phool. A special thanks to Kiran ma’am, Aamir sir, and the entire team of Laapataa Ladies. And of course, the universe for making this happen.”