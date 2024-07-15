'Laapataa Ladies' fame Nitanshi Goel aka Phool Kumar nominated for Best Actress at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

At Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Nitanshi Goel joins a prestigious list of nominees, including Alia Bhatt, Sanya Malhotra, Jyothika, and Alizeh Agnihotri

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel, known for her role as Phool in the film Laapataa Ladies has been nominated for the Best Actress category at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She joins a prestigious list of nominees, including Alia Bhatt, Sanya Malhotra, Jyothika, and Alizeh Agnihotri. The Best Actor category sees stars like Shahrukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Vikrant Massey, and Ranveer Singh competing.

Expressing her excitement, Nitanshi said, "Being nominated alongside such incredible talents is an honor. I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring Phool to life and thrilled to see my work recognized on this platform."

With anticipation building for the festival, all eyes are on the nominees as they prepare to celebrate the best in Indian cinema. Nitanshi Goel's nomination not only highlights her talent but also the exceptional storytelling of Laapataa Ladies.

In an interview with mid-day.com, Nitanshi started shared the story of how she got the part in the Aamir Khan production. The actress shared, “It's actually a very fun story. The day I auditioned, I got the role. I was continuously auditioning, and then this one script really caught my eye. So I prepped overnight, and the next morning, I took a day off from school. The first thing I did was send my self-test to them. By the afternoon, I got a message that Kiran ma'am loved my audition and that Aamir sir wanted to meet me for lunch.”

She further added, “After giving my audition in front of them, on my way home, I got a call that I was on board, and I was like, 'Yay! Let's go!' I was so happy; it was such an emotional moment, and I cried happy tears.”

Sharing her cute bond with her Laapataa Ladies co-star Chhaya Kadam, Nitanshi mentioned, “I used to call her Manju Mai. We literally made that dadi-beti bond.”

Further, she said that while filming the scene where Chhaya and Nitanshi’s characters were parting ways, both actors actually cried. The actress explained, “When my character was finally leaving for Surajmukhi, and we're saying goodbye to each other, these two beautiful characters are parting ways. When we shot that scene, none of us used glycerine because we were already feeling so emotional. So when we hugged, we started crying in the scene itself.”