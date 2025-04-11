Borivli MLA says BMC should stop returning goods after collecting fine; A civic official, on the condition of anonymity, said that Sanjay Upadhyay, BJP MLA from Borivli, had called for a meeting with the BMC officials on Wednesday to take a review of problems

Hawkers seen outside Borivali West railway station on December 17, 2024, even as a BMC vehicle is stationed at the location; this was after the road was cleared following a mid-day campaign the previous month. File Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: Destroy items seized from illegal hawkers, says BJP MLA x 00:00

In order to put an end to the hawking menace from returning to the streets after a crackdown, a BJP MLA has suggested that the BMC should destroy the impounded goods rather than returning seized material to hawkers after collecting a fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

A civic official, on the condition of anonymity, said that Sanjay Upadhyay, BJP MLA from Borivli, had called for a meeting with the BMC officials on Wednesday to take a review of problems. Besides, the civic administration, officers from departments like the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), the fire brigade department, the traffic police and the collector’s office were present at the meeting.

According to the BMC official, when the hawkers’ issue was discussed, Upadhyay insisted that areas, especially around railway stations and crowded places should be hawker-free. The MLA cited cases of hawkers coming back after action was taken against them. “The MLA then suggested stopping the practice of returning materials seized during anti-hawker drives,” the official said.

Despite the Bombay High Court order of no-hawking zones within a 150-metre radius of railway stations, hawkers blatantly sell their wares, flouting the rules and regulations. In fact, such is the situation that vegetable vendors had taken over a lane outside Borivli railway station to such an extent that the BEST, which was operating its services through the lane, was compelled to divert routes.

Last year, following a series of reports by mid-day, the lane in Borivli West was cleared, but hawkers still pop up and in the mornings, wholesale vendors continue to block the entire lane. This is despite the Borivli police station and R-Central (BMC ward office) being a stone’s throw away from the encroached site.

Last year, Upadhyay contested from the Borivli Assembly constituency and won the seat. Since then, the BJP MLA has been consistently pursuing the hawkers’ issue with relevant authorities. But, on Wednesday, the MLA stunned everyone present at the meeting by suggesting material seized during anti-encroachment drives be destroyed.

Speaking with mid-day, Upadhyay confirmed the development. Justifying the demand, the MLA said, “BMC takes action, but within hours of action, the hawkers are back at the same spot. This happens because after paying a fine, the hawkers get back their goods. Unless this practice is not stopped, the circus will go on.”

Asked about a solution to ensure hawkers don’t resurface at the same spot or other locations, the MLA asserted that one should work on the root cause—find a solution to stop the resurfacing of street vendor even after eviction drives. “The traditional practice of returning impounded material to hawkers needs to be stopped. How many times will they (hawkers) bounce back? One day or the other they will have to give up, as one cannot bear losses every day. I agree, this solution may not guarantee complete relief, but by and large this solution should and will work,” Upadhyay concluded, claiming that he will write to the BMC commissioner urging the civic chief and administration to change the practice across the city.