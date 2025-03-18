Touts sell this all-important government document without any personal ID proof, while the regular process requires extensive paperwork and might take up to two months. A domicile certificate enables hawkers to access government benefits, apply for loans, and gain legal recognition for their businesses

Agents openly claimed they bribe officials in order to secure approvals despite their clients lacking important documents; (Right) An agent (right) examines an applicant’s papers outside the tehsildar office of Kurla on SN Road in Mulund West on March 10. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Domicile certificates, which are mandatory while applying for government benefits or housing, are being openly sold by ‘agents’ outside the tehsildar office of Kurla on SN Road in Mulund West. These individuals, who claim to have connections with senior officials, sell these vital documents without requiring personal documents, including those proving that one has been residing in the state for 15 years.

A Domicile certificate is proof of your permanent residence, given by the tehsildar office, district magistrate and revenue departments.

In Maharashtra, obtaining a domicile certificate requires submitting valid documents, completing extensive paperwork and proving 15 years of residency—a process that typically takes one to two months. However, these fraudulent ‘agents’ fast-track approvals within a day or two by accepting amounts ranging from Rs 4000 to Rs 20,000.

An agent (right) speaks to an applicant outside the tehsildar office of Kurla on SN Road in Mulund West on March 10. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

A mid-day reporter and photographer, posing as applicants seeking a domicile certificate, approached several agents. Initially, they inquired about the procedure and mentioned a missing document, which would typically result in the application being rejected through legal channels. Eager to assist, the agents claimed they had ‘internal connections’ who could ensure approval despite incomplete documentation. As per norms, obtaining a domicile certificate in Maharashtra requires proof of residency for at least 15 years. This includes an affidavit affirming residency, proof of stay such as rental agreements or ration cards, and identity documents like Aadhaar or Voter ID. Applications can be submitted online via the Aaple Sarkar website or physically at the collector’s office.

In the absence of these documents, applications are typically rejected immediately. However, ‘agents’ with alleged internal connections manage to secure approvals despite missing paperwork.

“If it’s needed on an urgent basis, we charge Rs 3000 to Rs 5000,” said Agent 1. Agent 2 added, “If key documents like a leaving certificate or ration card—needed to prove 15 years of residency—are missing, the fee will be R10,000 to R12,000. Your work will be done within two weeks.”

Dilip Rayannavar, tehsildar of Kurla-Mulund

When mid-day asked Agent 2 how they could secure approval despite missing documents, he responded, “Chai-paani khila dete hai officers ko [we bribe the officials].”

Hawkers’ demand

Conversations with these agents revealed that many hawkers seeking domicile certificates to run businesses on roads, open spaces, and footpaths are either non-residents of Maharashtra or have lost their residency proof. In both cases, they simply pay the agents and obtain the certificates—along with the necessary licences—allowing them to operate without fear of action from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Digging deeper into how these agents secure official certificates through fraudulent means, Agent 3, who operates in Kurla, confidently stated, “I have strong connections inside the tehsildar’s office. Madam, you just need to trust me, pay what I ask, and be patient. You’ll have your domicile certificate in a week.”

A domicile certificate enables hawkers to access government benefits, apply for loans, and gain legal recognition for their businesses. According to government officials, the processing time for a domicile certificate typically ranges from seven to 15 days. Online applications are usually faster, taking around seven to 10 days, while offline applications through the tehsildar’s office may take 10 to 15 days, depending on the verification process.

The official cost of obtaining a domicile certificate in Maharashtra is just Rs 50. However, any discrepancies in the application may lead to delays or rejection.

OfficialSpeak

Dilip Rayannavar, tehsildar of Kurla-Mulund, acknowledged that complaints about bogus agents had been received. “We do receive complaints about such agents, and we immediately report them to the police in the respective jurisdiction for strict action,” he said.

To tighten the process, Rayannavar stated that he has personally started reviewing domicile certificate applications and inspecting them for discrepancies. “We receive so many applications every day that it becomes impossible to go through each one individually. However, both online and offline applications undergo surprise checks daily,” he said.

Explaining the scrutiny process, he added, “For instance, if there are a lot of 40 applications, I randomly inspect 20 of them in no particular order. Only after this step do they proceed to the next stage of approval, which includes an elaborate verification process. We are trying to ensure no favouritism or corruption within the department.”

Vijaykant Sagar, deputy commissioner of police, Zone VII, stated that no complaints have been received from citizens or the tehsildar’s office regarding the issue. “If we do receive any, we will take necessary action, and an offence will be registered for cheating, forgery, and other relevant charges,” he said.

‘Touts duping vendors’

Shashank Rao, president of the Mumbai Hawkers’ Union, stated that ‘agents’ who promise domicile certificates to hawkers often end up cheating them with false assurances. “There have been numerous cases where hawkers lose money after paying hefty sums to these so-called agents, who ultimately fail to deliver the certificates,” he said.

Rao’s union is actively fighting for the complete removal of the 15-year residency proof requirement for hawkers to operate their businesses. “For hawkers, this is about their livelihood. They are poor people who do not own houses or bank accounts—both of which are required to obtain domicile certificates. Since this rule has been made mandatory, some are forced to resort to illegal means, only to be duped again,” he added.

