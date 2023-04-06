Tehsildars in Maharashtra call off their indefinite strike over pay revision demand

Tehsildars and nayab tehsildars in the state had launched the strike on April 3 for their demand of revising the class-2 grade pay to Rs 4,800 per month

Tehsildars in Maharashtra on Thursday called off their indefinite strike that began four days ago to press for their demand of pay revision.

"Our first demand was to revise the pay grade from Rs 4,300 to Rs 4,800 per month. Since the demand has been accepted by the state government we have decided to call off our strike for some time," Suresh Bagale, working president of the Maharashtra State Tehsildar and Nayab Tehsildars' Association, said.

An official communication issued by the organisation said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have approved their demand and informed the organisation that the departmental procedure will be completed by April end, following which the association decided to call off the strike temporarily.

If the pending demands are not met by May end, then the organisation will against go on a strike, it added.

Tehsildars and nayab tehsildars are government officials who play a crucial role in implementing the revenue department's decisions, carrying out natural calamity-related damage assessments and also implementation of police orders, among other things.

