Breaking News
Mumbai: Police trace man behind drag racing on Western Express Highway
Mumbai: These are city’s top 20 deadliest spots for citizens
Mumbai: Rapper booked for 50-khoka diss track about CM Eknath Shinde
Ulhasnagar: How does a hospital function with five doctors?
Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Man harassed at job in Myanmar returns home with help from polices Bharosa cell

Thane: Man harassed at job in Myanmar returns home with help from police's 'Bharosa' cell

Updated on: 06 April,2023 12:17 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The victim, Shanaz Khan, got a job in Thailand on November 4, 2022 through an agent. He went there on a tourist visa and was later sent to Myanmar after being "pushed" for a job there

Thane: Man harassed at job in Myanmar returns home with help from police's 'Bharosa' cell

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 25-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district who was allegedly facing harassment at a job in Myanmar has returned home, thanks to the help extended by the 'Bharosa' cell of local police, an official said on Thursday.


The victim, Shanaz Khan, got a job in Thailand on November 4, 2022 through an agent. He went there on a tourist visa and was later sent to Myanmar after being "pushed" for a job there, inspector Tejashri Shinde from the Bharosa cell of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said.



The man allegedly faced harassment at the job and was allowed to use his mobile phone once in 28 days, she said.


He complained to his family members about it and told them he wanted to come back to India.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Man held for highway robbery in Thane

His family members referred the complaint to the MBVV police's Bharosa cell.

The police worked on several leads and finally located the man in Myanmar and brought him back to India on March 31, the official said.

His family members got in touch with the police's Bharosa cell after they learnt that it had helped another such victim earlier.

The police were questioning the agent who had arranged the overseas job for the man, Shinde said.
The MBVV police have also advised citizens to be cautious of agents who offer jobs overseas.

Job seekers should verify the credentials of agents before taking their offers, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane thane crime maharashtra thailand myanmar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK