Maharashtra: Man held for highway robbery in Thane

Updated on: 06 April,2023 11:03 AM IST  |  Thane
A police team patrolling near the Mumbra Devi hills on Tuesday spotted three persons stopping a truck and attempting to rob the driver of his belongings, senior police inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar said

Police have arrested a man on charges of committing robbery on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.


A police team patrolling near the Mumbra Devi hills on Tuesday spotted three persons stopping a truck and attempting to rob the driver of his belongings, senior police inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar said.



The police caught hold of one of them, identified as Nadir Mohammad Tarique Siddiqui (25), while the other two managed to escape, the official said, adding that efforts were on to nab them.


On the night of March 21, the three men had allegedly waylaid a truck on the Mumbra bypass, beat up its driver and cleaner and robbed their mobile phones and other belongings.

There have been a number of incidents of people being robbed on the Mumbra bypass in the recent past, he said.

According to the police, Siddiqui and his accomplices were involved in six cases of highway robberies and attack on government servants.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

