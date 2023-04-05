Thane: Days after woman's body found, rickshaw driver held for raping and killing her

The body of the woman, aged around 35, was recovered from an isolated place in Adavali-Bhatavali village

Nearly two weeks after the body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a village in Navi Mumbai, the police have arrested a 36-year-old autorickshaw driver on the charge of raping and killing her, an official said on Wednesday.

The body of the woman, aged around 35, was recovered from an isolated place in Adavali-Bhatavali village.

The accused, who hails from Thakurpada in Thane district, was nabbed a couple of days back before being formally arrested.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-I) Vivek Pansare said, "The woman's body was found on March 22. After that, a case of murder was registered at the Turbhe police station against an unidentified person."

A probe was launched and the police examined the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area, which revealed that the woman had arrived at the spot in an autorickshaw, he said.

"The police traced the rickshaw driver and caught him. During his interrogation, the accused told the police he raped the woman and when she demanded Rs 1,000 from him, he refused to pay the money. The accused then attacked the victim with a concrete block and killed her. He dumped her body at the spot and left the place," the police official said.

The police have now added Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) in the case and attempts to identify the victims were on, the police said.

